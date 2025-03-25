Inter Miami CF Signs Young Ecuadorian International Forward Allen Obando on Loan

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed young Ecuadorian international Allen Obando from Ecuadorian Serie A club Barcelona Sporting Club on loan through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the loan. The talented young forward joins the Club pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Additionally, Inter Miami has traded $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2026 GAM to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for Obando's Discovery Priority.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to continue my career with a new challenge at a great club like Inter Miami," said Obando. "I'm ready to get to work to continue growing as a player and help my teammates and the Club fight for our objectives this season."

Obando,18, joins the Club having acquired valuable experience both at the club level and international level in his young career after making his professional debut when he was just 16 years old. The forward has previously competed in top level club competitions such as the historic CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, while also making his debut for Ecuador's senior national team and having represented his country at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament and the 2025 South American U-20 Championship.

The Quito, Ecuador native began his career amongst the youth ranks at Barcelona de Guayaquil before going on to make his professional debut with the club's first team in August 2022 in an Ecuadorian top flight match at the age of just 16. Obando then went on to record 23 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists.

The forward has also represented Ecuador's national team in different categories and has earned two caps for his country's senior squad since his debut in 2024. He starred for Ecuador at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament with the U-23 side and the 2025 South American U-20 Championship with the U-20s, recording a goal in four appearances and three goals and an assist in six appearances respectively. Notably, Obando faced new Inter Miami CF teammate Telasco Segovia at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament when Ecuador played against Venezuela.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs forward Allen Obando from Ecuadorian Serie A club Barcelona Sporting Club on loan through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Additionally, Inter Miami has traded $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2026 GAM to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for Discovery Priority rights for Obando.

Name: Allen Obando

Pronunciation: ah-len oh-ban-doh

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2"

Born: 06/13/2006

Age: 18

Birthplace: Quito, Ecuador

Nationality: Ecuador

