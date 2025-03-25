Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF
March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2026 GAM from Inter Miami CF in exchange for the MLS Discovery Priority for forward Allen Obando.
