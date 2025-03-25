Four CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17

MONTREAL - Khadijah Cissé, Kellyane Dumas, Alyssa Garreaud and Marika Martineau have been selected by Canada's U17 national team to take part in the U17 Concacaf Championship in Nicaragua from March 31 to April 6.

The Canadians will play in group B facing Puerto Rico, Panama and Nicaragua. The three group winners and the best second-place finisher will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from October 17 to November 8.

Since 2023, the four players have been playing with the CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, in the semi-professional Ligue1 Québec provincial league.

Stemming from AS Laval and RS Beauport respectively, winger Alyssa Garreaud (17) and defender Marika Martineau (16) recently earned their first caps with the national team at the latest training camp in Spain. Goalkeepers Khadijah Cissé and Kellyane Dumas (16), developed respectively at AS Brossard and AS Laval, return to the national team after taking part in last year's Concacaf U17 and U15 championships respectively.

Defender Mia Mc Lean Mercier will also be making the trip as an alternate player.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 1 (5:00pm EDT) : Canada vs Nicaragua

Thursday, April 3 (8:00pm EDT) : Panama vs Canada

Sunday, April 6 (5:00pm EDT): Canada vs Puerto Rico

