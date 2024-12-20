Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United selected Creighton University midfielder Roman Torres with the 25th overall pick in the first round of MLS SuperDraft 2025. In the subsequent rounds, MNUFC selected University of Connecticut defender Kieran Chandler with the 43rd overall pick, University of Kentucky forward Logan Dorsey with the 55th overall pick, and Nick Collins, Rutgers University defender, with the 85th overall pick.
After joining Creighton University during the 2024 season, Torres made 17 game appearances (all starts), netting three goals and providing two assists in his first season with the Bluejays. The Dallas, Texas native was selected for the All-BIG EAST Third Team for his outstanding 2024 season, where he notably scored the game-winning goal in Creighton's 3-0 win over Tulsa on September 14. Before Creighton University, Torres spent the 2023 season at Iowa Western Community College where he played in 12 matches and earned 10 starts. In his youth, Torres played club soccer with FC Dallas Premier where the midfielder was recognized as the 2021 U18 ECNL Player of the Year for the Texas Conference after helping his team to the Conference Championship. Torres was one of the 44 invitees that participated in the 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase in San Diego.
In the second round, the Loons selected sophomore defender Kieran Chandler out of the University of Connecticut with the 43rd overall pick. The Simsbury, Connecticut native started all 18 matches for the Huskies in 2024, providing four assists in almost 1,400 minutes played and was named to the All-BIG EAST Third team for the second consecutive year. Across the past two seasons at UConn, the defender has made a total of 32 starts. At the youth level, Chandler played for MLS NEXT club Oakwood SC. Chandler was also an invitee that participated in the 2024 adidas MLS College Showcase.
With the club's third pick of the MLS SuperDraft 2025, the 55th-overall, MNUFC selected forward Logan Dorsey from the University of Kentucky. During his senior season with the Wildcats in 2024, the Evergreen, Colorado forward scored a team-high 14 goals and provided three assists across his 18 game appearances. He notably in 2024 became the first Wildcat in program history to record two hat tricks in a season and a career, and was also named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team. Prior to his final two seasons at Kentucky, Dorsey attended Gonzaga University, where he scored eight goals across 26 game appearances from 2021-22. Dorsey is notably the brother of Houston Dynamo FC winger Griffin Dorsey.
Minnesota United's final pick of the MLS SuperDraft 2025, the 85th-overall, the club selected Nick Collins, a defender from Rutgers University. During his two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Collins played in 28 matches (all starts), scoring one goal and providing one assist. In his freshman season, Collins became a mainstay on Rutgers back line, playing 969 minutes and helping his squad in two of the Scarlet Knights shutouts. After his first season at the collegiate level, the New Jersey native earned a spot on the 2023 All-Big Ten Freshman team. Prior to his time at Rutgers, Collins helped lead his high school squad to three New Jersey State Championships. In 2022, he was on the 2022 All-American Watchlist and was selected for the 2022 New Jersey All-Star Game.
VITALS
Roman Torres
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 145
Date of Birth: 3/30/2002 (22 years old)
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Previous Club: Creighton University
VITALS
Kieran Chandler
Position: Defender
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 155
Date of Birth: 6/9/2005 (19 years old)
Hometown: Simsbury, Connecticut
Previous Club: University of Connecticut
VITALS
Logan Dorsey
Position: Forward
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 185
Date of Birth: 7/9/2002 (22 years old)
Hometown: Evergreen, Colorado
Previous Club: University of Kentucky
VITALS
Nick Collins
Position: Defender
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 190
Date of Birth: 7/8/2005 (19 years old)
Hometown: Mount Olive, New Jersey
Previous Club: Rutgers University
