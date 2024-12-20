LA Galaxy Select Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today drafted three players in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The Galaxy selected midfielder Jason Bucknor from the University of Michigan in the first round (No. 20 overall), forward Jacob Woznicki from Hofstra University in the second round (No. 60 overall) and forward Nicklaus Sullivan from MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC2 in the third round (No. 90 overall). Additionally, the Galaxy acquired $50,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the 30th overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Bucknor, 22, was selected by LA in the first round after tallying nine goals and five assists in 59 career matches played (46 starts) across four seasons with the Wolverines (2021-24). During his time with the University of Michigan, Bucknor was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2021 and was selected to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team in 2023. During the 2024 campaign, Bucknor recorded a career-high seven goals and added an assist in 20 matches played (18 starts) for Michigan.

Woznicki, 22, recorded nine goals and five assists in 21 matches played (21 starts) as a graduate student for Hofstra during the 2024 season, helping the Pride win the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) and earning First Team All-CAA and All-CAA Championship honors. Prior to transferring to Hofstra, the Bristol, Conn., native played three seasons at Stonehill College (2021-23), where he logged 19 goals and seven assists across 50 career matches played (47 starts).

Sullivan, who recorded four goals and three assists in 15 matches played (14 starts) across all competitions for MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC2 during the 2024 campaign, was eligible for selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft as he played collegiate soccer at Cal State San Bernadino within 12 months of the draft. In two seasons at Cal State San Bernadino (2022-23), Sullivan, 22, logged nine goals and eight assists in 34 career appearances (33 starts) for the Yotes.

Jason Bucknor

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170

Date of Birth: March 17, 2002

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

College: University of Michigan

Citizenship: United States

Jacob Woznicki

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Date of Birth: April 10, 2002

Hometown: Bristol, Conn.

College: Hofstra University

Citizenship: United States

Nicklaus Sullivan

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Date of Birth: Jan. 17, 2002

Hometown: Yuma, Ariz.

College: Cal State San Bernadino

Citizenship: United States

