Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today their preseason schedule and training camp roster as they prepare for the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

The Rapids squad will report for preseason on Jan. 11, before beginning health and fitness testing throughout the week at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The team will then travel to Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, on Jan. 14, where the club will be based at altitude through the end of January for the first phase of its preseason training camp. During their time in Mexico, the Rapids will take part in three closed-door friendlies on Jan. 19, Jan. 25 and Jan. 31. Opponents and times for these matches will be announced at a later date.

Following a brief return to Colorado, the Rapids will travel to Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 5 for the second phase of their preseason preparations. They will take part in a pair of closed-door friendlies against MLS opponents on Feb. 7 and Feb. 11.

The Rapids will return to Colorado on Feb. 11 ahead of hosting the first leg of their 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup against LAFC on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. MT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. They will then open their 2025 MLS season on the road against St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Stadium on Feb. 22 (6:30 p.m. MT; MLS Season Pass) before traveling to Los Angeles for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup at BMO Stadium on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. MT. The Rapids will return to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for their MLS home opener against FC Dallas on Saturday, March 1 (7:30 p.m. MT; MLS Season Pass).

COLORADO RAPIDS 2025 PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

Subject to change; all games are closed-door friendlies. Opponents and times for select matches will be announced at a later date.

Jan. 19 - Closed-Door Friendly

Jan. 25 - Closed-Door Friendly

Jan. 31 - Closed-Door Friendly

Feb. 7 - Closed-Door Friendly

Feb. 11 - Closed-Door Friendly

