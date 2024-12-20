D.C. United Selects Hakim Karamoko with the 10th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected North Carolina State University winger Hakim Karamoko with the 10th overall selection in the First Round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.
In two years at NC State University, Karamoko scored seven goals and recorded two assists in 22 appearances (14 starts) from 2023-2024. He was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2023, the first Wolfpack player to win the honors since 2017.
