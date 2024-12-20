Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today drafted three players in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

The Club traded their original 17th overall pick and $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money to San Diego FC or the ninth overall selection.

With this, Charlotte FC chose Mikah Thomas, a defender from the University of Connecticut.

In the second round, Charlotte selected Cornell University's Andrew Johnson, with the 47th pick.

The Crown rounded out their draft by securing Barzee Blama, a dynamic forward from Mercer University, further strengthening their roster for the upcoming season.

For more information on each player drafted, see below:

Name: Mikah Thomas

College: University of Connecticut

Selection: Round 1, Pick 9 (#9 Overall)

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Hometown: Ponte Vedra, Florida

Birthdate: 2/21/2005 (19)

Bio: Thomas, 21, played two seasons as a left back for the University of Connecticut Huskies, where he appeared in 26 matches and tallied four goal contributions. Thomas was a product of the MLS NEXT Jacksonville Armada U23 program.

Name: Andrew Johnson

College: Cornell University

Selection: Round 2, Pick 17 (#47 Overall)

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Birthdate: 02/03/2004 (20)

Bio: Johnson, 20, played three seasons with Cornell University, earning All-Ivy honors in 2022 and 2024. Johnson played and started in all 50 matches with Cornell, scoring two goals both of which served to be the game winners for Cornell. Prior to his collegiate career, he spent five years with the Philadelphia Union Academy, before transitioning to MLS NEXT side, FC Delco Academy.

Name: Barzee Blama

College: Mercer University

Selection: Round 3, Pick 17 (#77 Overall)

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Hometown: Snellville, Georgia

Birthdate: 03/25/2005 (19)

Bio: Blama, 19, played two seasons for Mercer University. He appeared in 39 matches for the Bears with 33 starts, scoring 13 goals and earning three assists. Blama was named to the All-SoCon Second Team in 2023 and 2024, 2023 SoCon All-Freshman Team, 2023 SoCon All-Tournament Team and was named 2023 SoCon Freshman of the Year. College Soccer News named him to their 2023 All-Freshman First Team.

