Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today drafted three players in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
The Club traded their original 17th overall pick and $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money to San Diego FC or the ninth overall selection.
With this, Charlotte FC chose Mikah Thomas, a defender from the University of Connecticut.
In the second round, Charlotte selected Cornell University's Andrew Johnson, with the 47th pick.
The Crown rounded out their draft by securing Barzee Blama, a dynamic forward from Mercer University, further strengthening their roster for the upcoming season.
For more information on each player drafted, see below:
Name: Mikah Thomas
College: University of Connecticut
Selection: Round 1, Pick 9 (#9 Overall)
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2"
Hometown: Ponte Vedra, Florida
Birthdate: 2/21/2005 (19)
Bio: Thomas, 21, played two seasons as a left back for the University of Connecticut Huskies, where he appeared in 26 matches and tallied four goal contributions. Thomas was a product of the MLS NEXT Jacksonville Armada U23 program.
Name: Andrew Johnson
College: Cornell University
Selection: Round 2, Pick 17 (#47 Overall)
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2"
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birthdate: 02/03/2004 (20)
Bio: Johnson, 20, played three seasons with Cornell University, earning All-Ivy honors in 2022 and 2024. Johnson played and started in all 50 matches with Cornell, scoring two goals both of which served to be the game winners for Cornell. Prior to his collegiate career, he spent five years with the Philadelphia Union Academy, before transitioning to MLS NEXT side, FC Delco Academy.
Name: Barzee Blama
College: Mercer University
Selection: Round 3, Pick 17 (#77 Overall)
Position: Forward
Height: 6'1"
Hometown: Snellville, Georgia
Birthdate: 03/25/2005 (19)
Bio: Blama, 19, played two seasons for Mercer University. He appeared in 39 matches for the Bears with 33 starts, scoring 13 goals and earning three assists. Blama was named to the All-SoCon Second Team in 2023 and 2024, 2023 SoCon All-Freshman Team, 2023 SoCon All-Tournament Team and was named 2023 SoCon Freshman of the Year. College Soccer News named him to their 2023 All-Freshman First Team.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024
- Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC Make Three Selections in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Toronto FC
- Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Selects Midfielder Ryan Baer, Defender Demian Alvarez and Forward Trace Terry in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Selects Defenders Enzo Newman, Mohamed Cisset and Forward Samuel Sarver in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Defender Bo Cummins in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Select Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Selects Michael Adedokun, Arik Duncan, Caden Grabfelder and Arthur Duquenne in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Make Three Selections, Add GAM in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players, Gain $75,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- New York City FC Drafts Five Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Select Tate Johnson and Nikola Djordjevic in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Alex Bono - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Selects Grant Bailey with the 86th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Daniel Ittycheria with the 40th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Revolution Acquire First-Round Pick (18th Overall) in 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money in Exchange for MLS SuperDraft 2025 Pick - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Selects Hakim Karamoko with the 10th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Sixth Overall Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Acquire New York Red Bulls FW Elias Manoel and MLS Four SuperDraft Picks for $700k in General Allocation Money - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Announces Ronny Deila as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Receives $350,000 in General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Acquires Midfielder Mateusz Klich Via Trade from D.C. United - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Acquires the 23rd Overall Pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in Exchange for Midfielder Matuesz Klich - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET
- Charlotte FC Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule
- Charlotte FC to Participate in 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Schedule Updates Announced for Leagues Cup 2025