Atlanta United Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United made two selections in the MLS SuperDraft 2025, drafting defenders Ronan Wynne with the No. 53 overall pick and William Kulvik with the No. 83 overall pick. Earlier today, Atlanta United traded its first round pick to D.C. United in exchange for midfielder Mateusz Klich. Atlanta also signed Will Reilly as a Homegrown Player today.
Reilly, who was one of the top collegiate players available in the SuperDraft, spent the last four years at Stanford where he made 75 appearances and had 63 starts. He finished his college career with 11 goals and 17 assists.
Wynne, 23, played at the University of Denver the past five years. The Auckland, New Zealand native started 69 of the 70 matches he played in college and is a two-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2024). He's tallied six assists in each of the past two seasons as Denver has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in ever season Wynne was on the team. This past season, the Pioneers advanced to the semifinal of the NCAA Tournament before falling in a penalty shootout to eventual champions Vermont. Wynne has been a consistent presence along Denver's backline, playing over 1,500 in each of his past three seasons.
Kulvik, 22, is coming off a breakout season at the University of Maryland. The defender was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and earned 2024 First Team All-Big Ten honors. He started all 19 matches this season logging 1,691 minutes of action. Over the course of his four-year career, he started 61 of the 67 matches he played in for the Terrapins. He has scored four goals and added three assists The Oslo, Norway centerback came up through the Stabaek academy before making the move to the United States.
Player Profiles
Name: Ronan Wynne
Position: Defender
Class: Redshirt Senior
Height: 5-10
Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand
Previous Club: University of Denver
Transaction: Atlanta United selected Ronan Wynne out of the University of Denver with the 53rd pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2025
Name: William Kulvik
Position: Defender
Class: Senior
Height: 6-1
Hometown: Oslo, Norway
Previous Club: University of Maryland
Transaction: Atlanta United selected William Kulvik out of the University of Maryland with the 83rd pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2025
