Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that it has signed midfielder Will Reilly as a Homegrown Player through the 2025 MLS season with options through 2028. Reilly was part of the club's inaugural Academy roster and just completed an outstanding collegiate career at Stanford.

"Will joined the Academy in 2016 and worked his way through the development pipeline before going to college at Stanford University," Academy Director Javier Perez said. "We've continued to follow his development at Stanford where he has started every match for the past three seasons. He's a versatile midfielder who can play box-to-box or in a more holding role. We are excited to welcome him back to the club and see him begin his professional career here."

Reilly, 22, joined the Academy during the inaugural season in 2016. The midfielder progressed through the age groups, which included captaining the U-17 team during his time. On July 13, 2019, Reilly made his professional debut as an Academy player for Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship. Over the next two calendar years, Reilly made 35 appearances for ATL UTD 2 and recorded two assists. The Decatur native signed a letter of intent to continue his career at perennial powerhouse Stanford in the summer of 2021.

During his freshman season, Reilly appeared in 15 matches including three starts. He scored his first collegiate goal on Nov. 4 against San Francisco. During the next season, Reilly progressed to become an everyday starter in midfield, playing and starting all 20 matches. He scored three goals and added three assists as Stanford ranked eighth in the country in total goals (46). He was named Pac-12 Player of the Week once during his sophomore campaign.

Reilly had his best statistical season in 2023 when he again started and played in all 20 matches. He scored four goals and tallied a career-best seven assists as Stanford advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament. He scored in the third round match against No. 1 seeded Marshall in a 3-0 win. Off the pitch, Reilly earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America Second Team and All-District honors. Reilly returned for his senior campaign this past fall and started all 20 matches again, bringing his college career total to 63 starts in 75 matches. He finished his career with 11 goals and 17 assists as Stanford reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

Player Profile

Name: Will Reilly

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Birthdate: Dec. 13, 2002 (Age: 22)

Birthplace: Decatur, Georgia

Nationality: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Will Reilly to a Homegrown contract through the 2025 season with options through 2028 on Dec. 20, 2024.

Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 20, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert*

Defenders (9):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (8): Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (4):  Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*Player will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2025

