FC Dallas Selects Defenders Enzo Newman, Mohamed Cisset and Forward Samuel Sarver in MLS SuperDraft 2025

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas selected three collegiate players in the MLS SuperDraft 2025, picking defender Enzo Newman with the 12th overall pick in the first round, forward Samuel Sarver with the 41st overall pick in the second round, and defender Mohamed Cisset with the 71st overall pick in the third round.

Newman, a sophomore from Oregon State University, was drafted by FC Dallas with the 12th overall pick. At 19, he played and started in all 18 matches for the Beavers this season. Newman is the sixth player in Oregon State's program history to be named an Academic All-American. He also appeared in 18 matches as a true freshman for Oregon State in 2023.

Sarver was selected by FC Dallas with the 41st pick. In 2024, he played and started in 20 matches, scoring five goals and assisting eight. He helped Indiana win the Big Ten Regular season. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2024. Sarver is a product of the Columbus Crew youth academy.

Cisset, a sophomore from Penn State University, was selected with the 71st pick. Cisset played in 31 matches for the Nittany Lions over two years. A Mali youth international, Cisset competed in the 2024 Olympic Games with the Mali U23 national team, appearing in matches against Japan and Paraguay. Prior to Penn State, Cisset played four years in the SIMA program at Montverde Academy in Florida.

OREGON STATE PLAYERS DRAFTED BY FC DALLAS:

Enzo Newman (2025, 11th overall)

Logan Farrington (2024, 3rd overall)

Turner Humphrey (2024, 44th overall)

Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng (2022, 28th overall)

FC DALLAS ALL-TIME 11TH OVERALL PICKS:

Enzo Newman - 1st round (11th overall) - MLS SuperDraft 2025

Ema Twumasi - 1st round (11th overall) - MLS SuperDraft 2018

Matt Hedges - 1st round (11th overall) - MLS SuperDraft 2012

FC DALLAS ALL-TIME 41ST OVERALL PICKS:

Samuel Sarver - 2nd round (41st overall) - MLS SuperDraft 2025

FC DALLAS ALL-TIME 71ST OVERALL PICKS:

Mohamed Cisset - 3rd round (71st overall) - MLS SuperDraft 2025

Roberto Navarro - 6th round (71st overall) - MLS SuperDraft 2001

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name Enzo Newman

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9'

Weight: 160 lbs.

College: Oregon State University

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Citizenship: United States

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Samuel Sarver

Position: Forward

Height: 5'10'

Weight: 188 lbs.

College: Indiana University

Hometown: Chesterland, Ohio

Citizenship: United States

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Mohamed Larabi Cisset

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2'

College: Penn State University

Hometown: Montreal, Canada

Citizenship: Mali, Canada

