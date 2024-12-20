Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and selected two players in the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. After trading its 22nd overall pick, the Club selected midfielder Bailey Sparks from Southern Methodist University (52nd overall pick) and forward Michael Appiah from Florida International University (82nd overall pick). Inter Miami also acquired LAFC's natural second-round selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft
Sparks is coming off of a stellar 2024 season as a senior for the SMU Mustangs. The 21 year-old Plano, Texas native started in all 21 matches throughout the 2024 campaign, leading the team with nine goals and 10 assists and guiding the team to its 14th Elite Eight appearance. He subsequently was named a Hermann Trophy semifinalist, earned First Team All-ACC honors and finished the year ranked as the No. 12 player in the country by Top Drawer Soccer, among other individual accolades. In all, Sparks made 72 appearances for SMU, starting 63 times, and contributed 14 goals and 18 assists.
Appiah, meanwhile, registered four goals in 18 appearances for the Florida International University Panthers in 2024. In all, the Sekondi Takoradi, Ghana native made 21 appearances in his junior and senior years playing for FIU. Prior to playing for the Panthers, Appiah played for Multnomah University in 2022 as a sophomore, appearing in 18 matches, starting 17, and recording 17 goals and seven assists, and subsequently was named to the 2023 NAIA Honorable Mention All-America team. As a freshman in 2021, he played for Arizona Western College, starting in 22 matches for the Matadors and contributing nine goals and 11 assists.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024
- Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC Make Three Selections in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Toronto FC
- Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Selects Midfielder Ryan Baer, Defender Demian Alvarez and Forward Trace Terry in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Selects Defenders Enzo Newman, Mohamed Cisset and Forward Samuel Sarver in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Defender Bo Cummins in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Select Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Selects Michael Adedokun, Arik Duncan, Caden Grabfelder and Arthur Duquenne in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Make Three Selections, Add GAM in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players, Gain $75,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- New York City FC Drafts Five Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Select Tate Johnson and Nikola Djordjevic in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Alex Bono - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Selects Grant Bailey with the 86th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Daniel Ittycheria with the 40th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Revolution Acquire First-Round Pick (18th Overall) in 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money in Exchange for MLS SuperDraft 2025 Pick - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Selects Hakim Karamoko with the 10th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Sixth Overall Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Acquire New York Red Bulls FW Elias Manoel and MLS Four SuperDraft Picks for $700k in General Allocation Money - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Announces Ronny Deila as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Receives $350,000 in General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Acquires Midfielder Mateusz Klich Via Trade from D.C. United - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Acquires the 23rd Overall Pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in Exchange for Midfielder Matuesz Klich - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money in Exchange for MLS SuperDraft 2025 Pick
- Inter Miami CF Acquires MLS Trade-Record $2.5 Million in Guaranteed GAM for Forward Leonardo Campana
- Inter Miami CF 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule Unveiled
- Academy Update: December 2024 Players of the Month