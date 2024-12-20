Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and selected two players in the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. After trading its 22nd overall pick, the Club selected midfielder Bailey Sparks from Southern Methodist University (52nd overall pick) and forward Michael Appiah from Florida International University (82nd overall pick). Inter Miami also acquired LAFC's natural second-round selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft

Sparks is coming off of a stellar 2024 season as a senior for the SMU Mustangs. The 21 year-old Plano, Texas native started in all 21 matches throughout the 2024 campaign, leading the team with nine goals and 10 assists and guiding the team to its 14th Elite Eight appearance. He subsequently was named a Hermann Trophy semifinalist, earned First Team All-ACC honors and finished the year ranked as the No. 12 player in the country by Top Drawer Soccer, among other individual accolades. In all, Sparks made 72 appearances for SMU, starting 63 times, and contributed 14 goals and 18 assists.

Appiah, meanwhile, registered four goals in 18 appearances for the Florida International University Panthers in 2024. In all, the Sekondi Takoradi, Ghana native made 21 appearances in his junior and senior years playing for FIU. Prior to playing for the Panthers, Appiah played for Multnomah University in 2022 as a sophomore, appearing in 18 matches, starting 17, and recording 17 goals and seven assists, and subsequently was named to the 2023 NAIA Honorable Mention All-America team. As a freshman in 2021, he played for Arizona Western College, starting in 22 matches for the Matadors and contributing nine goals and 11 assists.

