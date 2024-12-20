Houston Dynamo FC Selects Defender Bo Cummins in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC selected Wake Forest University defender Bo Cummins with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Cummins appeared in 64 matches and started 31 in four seasons at Wake Forest. The 21-year-old recorded 11 clean sheets and tallied an assist during his time with the Demon Deacons. Notably, Cummins was instrumental in helping lead Wake Forest to its fourth ACC Championship in program history in 2024, as well as its fifth ACC Atlantic Division title in nine seasons in 2023. The defender was also named to the 2024 ACC All-Tournament Team.

Prior to playing collegiate soccer, Cummins was highly regarded as the No. 28 prospect in IMG Academy 150 rankings. He also played MRL (Midwest Regional Leage) soccer with The Nationals Soccer Club and led Michigan International Prep School Varsity Soccer Team to an undefeated season, earning himself MVP honors.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.