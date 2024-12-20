Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has acquired the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Nashville SC in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the trade, Nashville could receive up to $25,000 in conditional 2026 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.

TRANSACTIONS: Colorado Rapids have acquired the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Nashville SC in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), on December 20, 2024.

