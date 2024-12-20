Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for New England's natural first-round selection (fifth overall) in MLS SuperDraft 2025. The Revolution still hold the 35th and 65th overall selections. Click here to follow today's MLS SuperDraft 2025 live with pick-by-pick updates.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for New England's natural first-round selection (fifth overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

