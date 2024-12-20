Toronto FC Make Three Selections in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club made a total of three selections in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. TFC sent their natural first-round pick (ninth overall) to the 2025 expansion club San Diego FC, in exchange for forward Thiago Andrade on Wednesday, December 11. The Reds acquired D.C. United's 23rd overall pick and selected Reid Fisher from San Diego State University (first round, 23rd pick) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the transaction, D.C. United can receive up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. The club also selected Michael Sullivan from the University of Pittsburgh with the 39th overall pick (second round, ninth pick) and Joseph Melto Quiah from the University of Dayton with the 69th overall pick (third round, ninth pick).

Fisher, 20, spent the last three seasons at San Diego State University (SDSU), where he recorded two goals and two assists through 35 appearances (all starts). As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Fisher led the Aztecs backline and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, a College Soccer News Freshman All-American, SDSU Male Newcomer of the Year and was a Pac-12 Honour Roll recipient. The Huntington Beach, California native was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region First Team and the All-Western Athletic Conference First Team in 2024.

Sullivan, 21, spent the past four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he recorded six goals and two assists through 67 appearances (41 starts). The Tarentum, Pennsylvania native earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Team honours in his sophomore (2022) and junior (2023) campaigns. Sullivan contributed to the Panthers' advancement to the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship in each of his four seasons (2021 - 2024) at Pitt. As a senior, Sullivan made 19 appearances (17 starts) in 2024 and helped the Panthers lift the ACC regular season championship for the first time in program history.

Melto Quiah, 20, spent the past three seasons at the University of Dayton, where he registered 14 goals and 16 assists through 47 appearances (43 starts). As a senior, Melto Quiah earned First Team All-Atlantic 10, First Team All-Region, Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team honours in 2024 and was also named to the All-America Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches, marking a first in program history. The Montserrado, Liberia native previously earned Second Team All-Atlantic 10 (2023) and Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2022) honours with the Flyers. Melto Quiah represented Liberia at youth levels and made his senior international debut at the age of 16 in a friendly against Egypt on September 30, 2021.

TRANSACTIONS: Toronto FC draft defender Reid Fisher with the No. 23 selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft; midfielder Michael Sullivan with the No. 39 selection and forward Joseph Melto Quiah with the No. 69 selection.

REID FISHER

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 180 lbs.

Birthdate: March 26, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Nationality: American

College: San Diego State University

Acquired: Selected with the No. 23 selection (first round) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

MICHAEL SULLIVAN

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Birthdate: March 3, 2003 (Age - 21)

Hometown: Tarentum, Pennsylvania

Nationality: American

College: University of Pittsburgh

Acquired: Selected with the No. 39 selection (second round) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

JOSEPH MELTO QUIAH

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Birthdate: October 29, 2004 (Age - 20)

Hometown: Montserrado, Liberia

Nationality: Liberian

College: University of Dayton

Acquired: Selected with the No. 69 selection (third round) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

