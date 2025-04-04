Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Homegrown Contract

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Dominik Chong Qui to a Homegrown contract through the 2028 MLS season, with an option for 2029. The defender, who made his MLS starting debut last week, is eligible for selection this weekend when Atlanta hosts FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). To make room on the supplemental roster, Atlanta United has sent Adyn Torres on a season-long loan to Atlanta United 2.

The 17-year-old defender made his MLS debut against Charlotte FC on March 1, becoming the third-youngest player in club history to appear in an MLS match. Last week, Chong Qui made his starting debut filling in at left back and playing 58 minutes in the 4-3 victory against NYCFC. The Alpharetta-native has been called up the maximum four times this season through the league's Short-Term Agreement provision.

Chong Qui signed with Atlanta United 2 on Dec. 18, 2024 and was scheduled to become a Homegrown on the First Team on Jan. 1, 2026. The defender logged 1,128 minutes across 17 appearances, 12 starts, with ATL UTD 2 in 2024 after making his professional debut on the road at Orlando City B on June 26. He finished the year with two goals scored and was named MLS NEXT Player of Matchweek 18.

Chong Qui joined Atlanta United's Academy in 2022 and was part of the U-16 Academy team which won the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Championship. At the international level, Chong Qui is eligible to represent the United States and made two appearances with the U.S. U-18 squad during the recent March FIFA break, starting against Morocco and Norway's U-18 sides.

Player Profile

Name: Dominik Chong Qui

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Birthdate: Dec. 29, 2007 (17)

Birthplace: Alpharetta, Ga.

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Dominik Chong Qui to a Homegrown contract through the 2028 season with an option for 2029 on April 4, 2025.

Atlanta United roster (as of April 4, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (10): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*- Season-Long loan to Atlanta United 2

