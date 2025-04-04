Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium from a two-match road stretch, hosting LAFC on Saturday, April 5, with kickoff time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for all Dynamo home matches HERE.

The Dynamo will look to tie the all-time regular season series with LAFC at five wins apiece on Saturday. Houston is unbeaten in their last four regular season matches versus LAFC, outscoring their Western Conference rivals 7-0 over that stretch. The two sides played twice in a week last season, with the Dynamo earning a 2-0 road victory with goals from forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Lawarence Ennali, followed by a scoreless draw in Houston for their seventh clean sheet of the season. Notably, the victory marked the fifth time in Dynamo history that two players scored their first MLS goal in the same match.

LAFC's roster features French World Cup winners in goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Olivier Giroud, who will likely make their return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

The Dynamo hit the road again next weekend, heading west to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Dynamo fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC

WHEN:

Saturday, April 5 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu

Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.