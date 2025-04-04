Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium
April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium from a two-match road stretch, hosting LAFC on Saturday, April 5, with kickoff time scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for all Dynamo home matches HERE.
The Dynamo will look to tie the all-time regular season series with LAFC at five wins apiece on Saturday. Houston is unbeaten in their last four regular season matches versus LAFC, outscoring their Western Conference rivals 7-0 over that stretch. The two sides played twice in a week last season, with the Dynamo earning a 2-0 road victory with goals from forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Lawarence Ennali, followed by a scoreless draw in Houston for their seventh clean sheet of the season. Notably, the victory marked the fifth time in Dynamo history that two players scored their first MLS goal in the same match.
LAFC's roster features French World Cup winners in goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Olivier Giroud, who will likely make their return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.
The Dynamo hit the road again next weekend, heading west to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Dynamo fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC
WHEN:
Saturday, April 5 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu
Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2025
- Revolution Visit FC Cincinnati on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Riley Thomas Signs Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Fortress Reigns: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs NSH - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host New England Revolution Looking to Keep Home Undefeated Record Going - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Acquires $275,000 of GAM - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Sporting Kansas City - Toronto FC
- Real Salt Lake Back Home for Saturday Matinee against LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Holds Its Fifth Annual Equipment Drive Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Homegrown Contract - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium
- HDFC's Hosts 10th Annual Unified Team Signing Day
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to the Portland Timbers on the Road
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Andy Batioja and Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loans
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer Matchup