Revolution Visit FC Cincinnati on Saturday

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The New England Revolution (1-3-1; 4 pt.) seek a second straight victory when they face FC Cincinnati (3-2-1; 10 pts.) at TQL Stadium on Saturday night. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

The Revolution will be riding a wave of confidence into the match after a dramatic 2-1 victory at home last weekend over the defending Eastern Conference champion New York Red Bulls. Saturday's match kicks off a road-heavy stretch that will see New England play eight of its next 10 matches away from home through the end of May. However, the Revolution have fared well in Cincinnati as one of only two MLS clubs with an unbeaten record at TQL Stadium (3-0-1), averaging two goals per visit since the building opened in 2021. Additionally, Head Coach Caleb Porter owns a 6-2-4 record against FC Cincinnati, his former "Hell is Real" rival during his Columbus Crew days.

Carles Gil tallied both goals to lead the team to victory over New York, scoring the MLS Goal of the Matchday with a direct free kick in the first half before sealing the three points with a penalty conversion deep into second-half stoppage time. With the brace, Gil became the fourth Revolution player to tally 40 goals and 40 assists in MLS play. The captain's next goal contribution will move him into a tie for second most in team history, while one more assist would make him New England's all-time leader in MLS play.

Gil, who owns one goals and five assists against FCC, is joined in the attack by wingers Luca Langoni and Ignatius Ganago, with veteran forward Maxi Urruti leading the line for the last two matches. The next appearance for Urruti will be his 300th in MLS. Among active MLS players, the Argentine ranks 11th in regular season appearances (299), 5th in goals (70), and 2nd in game-winning goals (25).

Ganago was one of three players who started last weekend's match after returning from international duty late in the week. The Cameroon international went 90 minutes for the fifth straight game and registered four shot attempts for the second time in a row, putting two shots on target. Defender Mamadou Fofana and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf also went the distance in the victory over New York, as all three players look for their sixth starts of the season this weekend. Meanwhile, 17-year-old outside back Peyton Miller logged his first start of the season in his return from injury.

New England and FC Cincinnati are set to meet for the 11th time in league play, with the Revolution holding a 5-2-3 edge in the regular season series. In their last trip to TQL Stadium in 2024, the Revs got a pair of first-half goals, both set up by Gil assists, and held on to capture a 2-1 road win. FC Cincinnati won by that same scoreline last weekend against Nashville SC. After the hosts opened the scoring late in the first half, Cincinnati equalized before the break, with Evander tallying his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano posted a penalty save before his side converted a spot kick late in stoppage time to take the points.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #6

New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati

Saturday, April 5, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

