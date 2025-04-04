Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Sporting Kansas City

Toronto FC announces today that the club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC acquire a 2025 International Roster Slot in exchange for $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

