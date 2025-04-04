LAFC Travels to Texas for Western Conference Clash with Houston Dynamo on April 5

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC returns to regular season action this Saturday when the team travels to Texas for a Western Conference clash with the Houston Dynamo. Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as well as 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

The Black & Gold owns a 5-4-5 all-time regular season record against the Dynamo. LAFC has not won in Houston since a 3-1 victory on July 12, 2019.

LAFC enters this weekend's match fresh from defeating Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi 1-0 in the first game of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal series. The concluding match of the two-game, total-goal series is on Wednesday, April 9 in South Florida at 5:00 p.m. PT (FS1, TUDN, ViX and 710 AM ESPN LA).

The Concacaf Champions Cup is an international competition featuring the top clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. This is the third Champions Cup Quarterfinals appearance for the Black & Gold, who advanced to the final in 2020 and 2023.

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC at Houston Dynamo FC

Kickoff: Saturday, April 5 @ 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Shell Energy Stadium; Houston, TX

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera

