CF Montréal in Ohio to Take on the Columbus Crew on Saturday

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - CF Montréal will cap off its run of seven consecutive road games in Ohio against the Columbus Crew this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Lower.com Field (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's men managed to secure a point on the road against Chicago Fire FC last Saturday. Dante Sealy scored his first goal in a Montreal uniform in a 1-1 draw for the Bleu-blanc-noir in Illinois.

The Crew currently sits 3rd in the Eastern Conference and is unbeaten in six regular-season games. Last Saturday, forward Diego Rossi scored a brace at D.C. United to help the Crew rally from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory.

Columbus' only defeat this year was a 3-0 loss to LAFC in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on March 4. Despite winning the second leg 2-1, the Crew was eliminated from the Champions Cup by the Californian club.

CF Montréal has an overall record of 9-14-6 (40 goals scored, 46 goals conceded) when playing the Crew, and a record of 3-10-3 (18 goals scored, 30 goals conceded) when playing in Columbus. The Montrealers will be looking to build on last season's performance, when the Club earned a 0-0 draw in Ohio on April 27, 2024.

Following its seven-game road stint, the Bleu-blanc-noir will turn its attention to the home opener at Stade Saputo. CF Montréal will host Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

