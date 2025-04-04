Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC: April 5, 2025

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium to defend The Fortress as they host regional rivals Nashville SC. With both Charlotte FC and Nashville SC tied on season record and goal differential, this match will be key to any Eastern Conference table shifts. Charlotte will look to extend their undefeated home record, while Nashville will aim to prove their worth and move ahead in the standings. Fans can expect a tightly contested battle, with both teams desperate to take all three points.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Match: Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC

When: Saturday, April 5

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Eastern Conference Table:

Inter Miami CF - 13 points, 5 GP

Philadelphia Union - 12 points, 6 GP

Columbus Crew - 12 points, 6 GP

Chicago Fire - 11 Points, 6 GP

5. Charlotte FC - 10 points, 6 GP

6. Nashville SC - 10 Points, 6 GP

The Opponent

Nashville SC typically plays in a 4-2-4 formation, which allows them to play crosses in and be numbers up in the box. Nashville has already proven successful this season at creating goal-scoring opportunities when they are given space to move the ball around the pitch.

Containing Nashville's attack will prove quite difficult. With 12 different goal contributors so far this season, Charlotte FC will need to be extremely disciplined against Nashville across the entire field if they want to come out of this match on top.

Players to Watch

Leading Nashville's attack with three goal contributions, Hany Mukhtar's tendency to drop deep into midfield, pulling opponents in, and then attacking the space between the center-backs will be difficult to defend.

Reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina has proven why he earned last year's award. He currently sits second in the league with the most goalkeeper saves (27). CLTFC has tallied five clean sheets in the last seven home regular season matches and will be looking to earn another in front of the fans this Saturday.

Spanish native Pep Biel is currently tied as the league leader for most assists (4). He has proven pivotal in Charlotte's early season successes as he leads Charlotte FC in goal contributions with six, which is triple our second-highest contributor, Adilson Malanda, with two.

The Crown Tactics

Head Coach Dean Smith has some decisions to make ahead of Nashville, leaving what can usually be a highly predictable starting XI up in the air. Charlotte FC's roster has depth throughout the squad in all positions, allowing players to not only feature in their natural positions but also shift when needed.

"We're going to have many strings to our bow... We need to have many different ways to play against opposition." - Dean Smith

The Crown are eager to bounce back from last weekend's result in front of a home crowd. CLTFC will need to press hard and stay consistent on the ball, with no room for unforced errors. If Charlotte can succeed in pressing hard and shutting down Nashville's space on the field, Nashville will have a very difficult time creating any goal-scoring opportunity in the match.

Proven Successes

Charlotte FC's home form at Bank of America Stadium has been one of the best in MLS to begin 2025. Charlotte are the only team in MLS with a perfect mark through three home matches, 3-0-0, and are a perfect 7-0-0 since September 21, 2024.

With a win, the Club would hit yet another milestone achievement this Saturday, reaching 100 points at home. With a chip on their shoulder from their loss at Colorado and a home record to defend, CLTFC have a lot to fight for this Saturday.

