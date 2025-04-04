Colorado Rapids Sign Forward Bryce Jamison from Orange County SC

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have signed forward Bryce Jamison to a three-year contract through 2027 with club options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, the club announced today. As part of the agreement, Jamison will immediately return to Orange County SC on loan for the remainder of the year.

"Bryce is a player who exhibits the qualities and characteristics of a Rapids player," said Fran Taylor, Colorado Rapids Sporting Director. "We are excited by his ability to unbalance teams with his vertical running and his team first mentality is something we look for in all of our players. With almost 70 professional appearances at the age of 19, his career is well established. We think his game will continue to improve under our care as we have done with many players before."

Jamison, 19, has spent the past four seasons with USL Championship side Orange County SC. Since signing in 2022, Jamison has recorded seven goals in 62 appearances.

Prior to his time with Orange County, Jamison played for the Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona, where he represented both the U-17s and U-19s. During the 2021-22 season, Jamison helped Barca win the MLS NEXT Southwest Division and ended the year with seven goals in 13 appearances for the U-19s. He was also selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star team in 2022 after his success in the regular season. Jamison's youth career also included time at the Atlanta United Academy.

At the youth international level, Jamison has received call ups to the U.S. U-17 National Team for a set of international friendlies and the U-17 World Cup in 2023. Jamison made his debut for the youth national team on September 6, 2023, in a friendly against Ukraine. During the World Cup, the forward appeared in all three group stage matches against South Korea, Burkina Faso and France. He also appeared in the team's Round of 16 match against Germany where the U-17s were knocked out of the tournament after a 3-2 result.

TRANSACTION : Colorado Rapids sign forward Bryce Jamison to a three-year contract through the 2027 season with club options for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. Jamison will be immediately loaned back to Orange County SC for the remainder of the year.

Bryce Jamison

Pronunciation: BRYCE JAY-muh-sun.

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Birthdate: January 6, 2006

Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Nationality: USA

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.