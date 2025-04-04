Inter Miami CF Closes out Week Hosting Toronto FC this Sunday

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (4W-0L-1D, 13 points) carries on with 2025 MLS regular season action this Sunday, April 6, when the team hosts Toronto FC (0W-4L-2D, 2 points). Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Secure your tickets to support Inter Miami from the stands!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Unbeaten Start to 2025 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami will host Toronto FC in search of extending its unbeaten start to the 2025 MLS regular season, with the team having recorded four wins and a draw thus far.

In all, Inter Miami boasts a record of eight wins, a draw and a loss this season across all competitions.

Past Regular Season Match

In its past regular season meeting, Inter Miami was victorious at home against Philadelphia Union.

The Club secured a 2-1 win at home over the Philadelphia Union last Saturday to extend the team's unbeaten run at the start of this MLS regular season to five and climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Goals from winger Robert Taylor and captain Lionel Messi led the team to victory on the night at Chase Stadium.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attack has been in fine form across all competitions this 2025 season, with Messi and Luis Suárez leading the line. Messi totals five goals and two assists in seven appearances, while Suárez has recorded four goals and five assists in 10 appearances.

Previously Against Toronto FC

Sunday's match will mark the 12th meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with nine wins to two for Toronto.

In 2024, the teams met three times across all competitions, with Inter Miami winning both 2024 regular season matchups and also knocking out Toronto in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. Last time out, Inter Miami won 0-1 on the road in MLS regular season action in October.

Scouting Toronto FC

Toronto FC visits South Florida after most recently played out a goalless draw against Vancouver Whitecaps last Saturday. In all, the Canadian side has recorded two draws and four losses for a total two points this regular season and sits 14th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Deandre Kerr leads the team in goals this regular season with two, while Italian attacker Federico Bernardeschi is the top assist provider with two.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.