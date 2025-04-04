Sporting KC Acquires $275,000 of GAM

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired $275,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC in exchange for a 2025 international roster spot.

The transaction will see Sporting receive $175,000 in 2025 GAM and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

GAM can be used to "buy down" a player's Salary Budget Charge as part of managing a club's roster, including buying down a Salary Budget Charge below the 2025 league maximum of $743,750. GAM can also be applied in the following circumstances:

To sign players new to MLS (that is, a player who did not play in MLS during the previous season).

To re-sign an existing MLS player.

To offset acquisition costs (loan and transfer fees).

In connection with the extension of a player's contract for the second year provided the player was new to MLS in the immediately prior year.

To reduce a player's Salary Budget Charge to the lesser of 50% of the Salary Budget Charge or $150,000. For more information about MLS roster rules and regulations, click here.

Sporting now has seven international spots on its 2025 roster, six of which are occupied by the following players: William Agada, Zorhan Bassong, Joaquin Fernandez, Manu Garcia, Dejan Joveljic and Shapi Suleymanov.

Sporting Kansas City returns to Children's Mercy Park on Saturday to host archrival St. Louis City SC at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the highly anticipated match are available at SeatGeek.com with live broadcasts on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, ESPN 94.5 FM and 1510 AM.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires $175,000 in 2025 GAM and $100,000 in 2026 GAM from Toronto FC (MLS) in exchange for a 2025 international roster spot.

