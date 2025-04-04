Sporting KC Renews Rivalry with St. Louis on Saturday

Sporting Kansas City will write a new chapter in the burgeoning rivalry with St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday in the team's 1,100th competitive match in club history and first under interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin. In 26 seasons with the club as a player (2000-08) and assistant coach (2009-2025), Zavagnin has been part of all seven of the team's championship trophies and the Sporting Legend now leads SKC into a new era following 17 seasons with Peter Vermes as manager.

Saturday's highly anticipated showdown will kick off at 7:40 p.m. CT at Children's Mercy Park and limited tickets are available online at SeatGeek. Fans can gear up for SKCvSTL at SportingStyle.com -- including the new SKC Devil Collection and the April Pin of the Month -- and ticket holders are encouraged to stay in their seats at halftime as Sporting honors retired goalkeeper Tim Melia and KC2026 unveils the official host city poster for FIFA World Cup 26.

The series between Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis CITY SC is deadlocked with three wins and two draws apiece -- highlighted by Sporting's postseason sweep of top-seeded St. Louis in 2023 to end their expansion season -- with the eight all-time meetings producing no shortage of memorable moments and 32 combined goals.

Sporting winger Daniel Salloi has six goal contributions (two goals, four assists) in eight appearances against St. Louis. The Sporting KC Academy product enters Saturday with two goals in his last three appearances to give him 105 career goal contributions (62 goals, 43 assists) across all competitions, fourth most in club history.

Salloi and the Sporting KC attack will be up against a St. Louis CITY SC defense that has conceded only two goals through six matches -- the fewest in MLS -- after opening the season with four consecutive clean sheets before suffering back-to-back 1-0 defeats in the past two weeks. On the opposite end of the field, St. Louis has scored just four goals -- giving the visitors the ignominious feat of becoming the first team in MLS history to begin a season with six games that have featured only six total goals scored.

Led by first-year head coach Olof Mellberg, St. Louis has been held scoreless for 255 minutes -- the longest active streak in MLS -- ahead of their arrival in Kansas City with Joao Klauss, the team's leading scorer in 2023 and 2024, in search of his first goal in 2025. Fellow Designated Player Marcel Hartel led St. Louis with 10 goal contributions (three goals, seven assists) last season in just nine appearances, followed by playmaker Cedric Teuchert with nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists) in only 10 games played.

Sporting has lost 12 of the team's last 13 matches in all competitions amidst a 13-game winless run that dates back to last September and stands as the longest in club history. However, Sporting is unbeaten (5-0-1) in six all-time regular season matches played on April 5 -- one of four dates in which SKC is unbeaten in the MLS regular season with a minimum of five matches played along with May 17 (2-0-3), June 10 (3-0-2) and Oct. 7 (3-0-2).

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch live on Apple TV for MLS Season Pass subscribers with English (Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham) and Spanish (Bruno Vain and Andres Aguila) commentary. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Sporting KC Season Ticket Members receive a free subscription to MLS Season Pass. Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month or $99 for the full season and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 for the full season. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 7

Saturday, April 5 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kan.

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio | ESPN 94.5 FM or 1510 AM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com

