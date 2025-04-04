FC Cincinnati Host New England Revolution Looking to Keep Home Undefeated Record Going

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After their first road win of the season last weekend, FC Cincinnati is looking to continue not only their recent form but also their home form in a match with the New England Revolution this weekend at TQL Stadium. The Orange and Blue are undefeated at their home grounds this season, earning a 2-0-1 record in three matches and have highlighted the importance of winning at home this season as a path to success.

With the New England Revolution coming to Cincy this weekend fresh off their first win of the season, Pat Noonan highlighted the importance of focusing on a strong performance on their side and putting forward their best effort regardless of the opponent and their recent performances.

"Our next challenge is New England, and we have to make sure that we have the right approach to this game to get a result at home. That's the expectation," Noonan said Thursday at his pre-match press conference at Mercy Health Training Center.

"They're a good team, and it's more, I think, focused on us this week and what we need to do," defender Brad Smith said after training Thursday. "I think if we go out there and play the way we can and do the things right that we need to do, I think it doesn't really matter who's in front of us. We're always scouting the (opposing) teams and seeing how they play. But I think it's down to us, and if we perform, we'll get the win."

The home match this weekend for FC Cincinnati is one of only a few this spring, as this April opening match kicks off a stretch of 14 matches in April, May and June, where FC Cincinnati play just four times at home. At this point in the schedule, FCC has alternated home and away fixtures, and FCC will play six of their next eight matches on the road before jetting off for the entire month of June.

FC CINCINNATI vs New England Revolution - Saturday, April 5, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

Watch/Stream (English/Spanish): MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media: ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

Against New England Revolution

FC Cincinnati seeks a first home win against the New England Revolution on Saturday. The Revs are the only Eastern Conference club which FC Cincinnati have never beaten at home (0-4-1).

In addition to New England, the Orange and Blue have never beaten eight Western Conference clubs at home, three of which have never played a match in Cincinnati. Two of those three clubs, Austin FC and FC Dallas, will make their maiden trips to Cincy later this season.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Tough Battles with New England - Head Coach Pat Noonan - the former Revolution first-round draft pick and 2003 Rookie of the Year Runner-Up and two-time All-Star with the club - has always had tight battles against New England as manager of FC Cincinnati. Under Noonan, the six MLS matches between FC Cincinnati and New England Revolution have ended in three ties - and the other three matches have been decided by one goal.

200 Points - Saturday marks FC Cincinnati's 200th MLS Regular Season match since joining the league ahead of the 2019 season. The club holds an all-time 67-86-46 record (247 pts.) in MLS play. Under Pat Noonan, since 2022, FC Cincinnati are 53-27-28 (187 pts).

Clutch Performances - FC Cincinnati Designated Player Kévin Denkey leads all MLS players with three game-winning goals. He also has scored the game-winner in all four wins for FC Cincinnati this season, including the Champions Cup win at FC Motagua. With four game-winners in nine matches played, Denkey is already tied-fifth with Yuya Kubo for the most game-winning goals in the club's MLS Era, behind Luciano Acosta (11), Álvaro Barreal (9), Brandon Vazquez (9) and Brenner (6).

Hope you like it close - Following another thrilling 2-1 win at Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati are 30-8 (.790) in MLS matches decided by one goal since the start of the 2023 season. No other club has as many as 20 one-goal wins in that same time frame.

SCOUTING New England Revolution (1-3-1, 4 Points, 13th in Eastern Conference)

After an offseason of change where seven players were transferred and another 11 not retained in the offseason, the New England Revolution have gotten off to a slow start and are in desperate need for a turnaround. Last week the Revs saw their first sign of late as after four weeks without a goal (only scoring 1 to open the season on an own goal) they earned a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls to bring their season point total to 4.

Caleb Porter, in his second season as Head Coach, has brought in a nearly entire new squad and has struggled to get results after finishing second to bottom of the Eastern Conference in 2024. Of the most notable additions to the squad this offseason names like Leonardo Campana (trade from Inter Miami) and Ignatius Ganago (on loan from FC Nantes in France) stand out. But with Campana out with injury the roster continues to be in flux and the roster still not at a defined place.

The Revs have yet to score from open play but have stars who can make things dangerous in those set piece moments. Carles Gil has been a star for New England since joining the club in 2019 and has led the club through the highs and lows of the past six years. Gil was named NewComer of the Year in 2019 and won MLS MVP in 2021 when he led MLS in assists and helped the Revs to a Supporters' Shield title. He scored both goals for the Rev's last week on lethal free kick takes, including a 97th minute match winner.

The Revolution have historically been known for their goalkeeping and Aljaz Ivacic has continued that trend for the most part since winning the starting job last year. Ivacic, 31, has conceded just six goals in five games despite the teams losing record, and made 18 saves for a 75% save rate. The 18 saves stands as 11th most this season despite the Revs only playing five games to the rest of the league's six.

In their most recent match the Revs used a 4-4-2 formation with Gil in the middle of the midfield line. On the defensive backline Mamadou Fofana and Wyatt Omsberg started at center back. With Campana out at striker, Ganago and Maxi Urruti started up top.

