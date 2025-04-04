Inter Miami CF Holds Its Fifth Annual Equipment Drive Presented by Florida Blue

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's fifth annual Equipment Drive presented by Florida Blue was a great success, bringing the Miami community together through the love of fútbol. The initiative, which saw generous donations of fútbol equipment helped to break down barriers and provided essential gear to young fútbol players from all economic backgrounds, ensuring everyone could enjoy the beautiful game.

This year, Inter Miami and Florida Blue were thrilled to select Fútbol Con Corazón (FCC) as the beneficiary of this initiative, an organization spanning eight countries with a mission to create a socio-emotionally empowered youth through fútbol. FCC understands the difficulties many young people face in discouraging environments and shares Inter Miami's approach for initiating change-harnessing the power of fútbol to do good. This is the first time since the program's inception that we are partnering with FCC for this particular initiative.

One of the highlights of the drive was on Thursday, April 3 when Inter Miami CF's Homegrown defender Israel Boatwright paid a special visit to the FCC Corporate Soccer Tournament where partners and companies gathered to fuel the after school programs FCC organizes providing aid to more than 5000 kids.

"Fútbol has given me so much, and I know firsthand how important having the right equipment is for young players chasing their dreams," said Boatwright. "That's why I'm proud to support the Equipment Drive today with our Club partner Florida Blue, providing young players with the gear they need to play the game they love. Seeing our fans come together to donate equipment made it even more special, once again proving the incredible strength of our fútbol community when we unite for a great cause."

Boatwright highlighted this great initiative with his presence, collaborating in the equipment drive process. This event collected equipment to be delivered to a mutually agreed-upon local youth soccer clinic, where it will be distributed to young players in need. Sharing his experience as a professional and engaging with the attendees, Boatwright offered inspiring advice and created cherished moments for the kids.

The Equipment Drive not only provided essential gear but also fostered a sense of community and inspiration, proving once again that fútbol is more than just a game-it's a powerful force for unity and positive change.

Major League Soccer Stories from April 4, 2025

