Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (3-1-2, 11 pts.) head north of the border for a matchup with the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-1-1, 13 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at BC Place is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Despite being early on in the 2025 MLS season, Saturday will be a major opportunity for the Rapids to put in a strong performance against a top side in MLS. The Whitecaps are currently tied for the league lead in points through six matches with 13, and Colorado is in striking distance as they currently sit at fifth place in the West with 11 points.

Colorado will enter Saturday's match fresh off arguably their best result of the season so far. The Rapids took care of a top opponent in MLS and posted a 2-0 clean sheet victory over Charlotte FC last weekend at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic recorded his first two goals of the season in just a three-minute span, marking the fastest brace in MLS this season so far. His performance earned him both Team of the Matchday and Player of the Matchday honors.

On the other end of this matchup is a Vancouver side that will be playing their third match in eight days. The club played just this Wednesday in a Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Club Universidad Nacional of Liga MX. Things were level between the two sides, with Brian White scoring the Whitecaps' lone goal in the 1-1 draw at BC Place. In their most recent MLS contest, Vancouver played to a scoreless draw on the road against Toronto FC.

After starting their season with four consecutive victories, the club has regressed to the mean in MLS play with a loss against Chicago and their draw on the road in Toronto. Despite that, the club is still tied with Inter Miami CF for the most points in the league with 13.

These two clubs split their season series last season, with each earning a victory in their home stadiums. At BC Place in 2024, Vancouver earned a 2-1 victory thanks to a stoppage time winner. Mihailovic scored the Rapids lone goal in the contest. While this year's Rapids roster is fairly similar to last season, the Whitecaps will enter this contest under newly appointed manager Jasper Sørensen.

