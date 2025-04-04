Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Hosts Seattle Sounders FC at Snapdragon Stadium

April 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SDFC will host the Sounders in Matchday 7 of the 2025 MLS Regular Season this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and radio coverage on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (3-1-2, 11 points) returns to action on Saturday night as they host Seattle Sounders FC (1-2-3, 6 points) at Snapdragon Stadium. The match marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides and SDFC's fourth home match of the season. Following last weekend's historic 3-2 win over LAFC, San Diego will look to build on that momentum and extend its unbeaten streak at home. Kickoff for Saturday's match is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio coverage will be available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Return of Chucky

Designated Player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano returned to the field in last week's match, coming on in the 72nd minute after recovering from a leg injury sustained in the Club's inaugural home game. Lozano's return adds even more firepower to an already dynamic SDFC attack.

Home-Field Advantage

After earning the Club's first-ever home win in front of a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium on March 29, SDFC enters the weekend undefeated at home (1-0-2) through the first six matches of the 2025 MLS Regular Season and sits third in the Western Conference standings.

Standout Performances

Midfielder Onni Valakari has emerged as one of SDFC's most consistent contributors, recording either a goal or an assist in four straight matches and tallying five total goal contributions so far this season. Winger Anders Dreyer has also been a key attacking presence, notching three goals and one assist through six appearances.

On the defensive end, defender Chris McVey and goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos continue to anchor SDFC's backline, with both players - along with captain Jeppe Tverskov and winger Anders Dreyer - playing every minute for the Club through its first six matches. McVey opened his SDFC account with a crucial goal in last weekend's win and was named SDFC's Player of the Match on March 29, while Dos Santos continues to provide stability in goal.

Milestones and Momentum

Saturday's fixture will be another milestone for the Club as it welcomes Seattle for the first time in regular season play. With their first home win secured, San Diego aims to keep climbing the table and further establish Snapdragon Stadium as one of the toughest and most electric places to play in MLS.

Tickets for Saturday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC VS SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 7

Saturday, April 5 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Josh Eastern (PxP), Jamie Watson (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jesus Acosta (PxP), Carlos Suarez (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD vs. SEA Game Notes

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites (Varas, Dreyer, Godoy, Iloski)

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android

2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO FC VS SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

