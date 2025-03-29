Atlanta United Defeats New York City FC in Thrilling 4-3 Win

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United's Emmanuel Latte Lath(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United overcame a two-goal deficit in the second half to defeat New York City FC 4-3 Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 42,518 fans. Alexey Miranchuk, Miguel Almirón and Latte Lath each scored while Saba Lobjanidze was instrumental in the win, recording an assist and forcing an own-goal.

Atlanta's attack looked threatening early and nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Brad Guzan played a long ball to Miranchuk in the center of the field where he quickly sent Latte Lath through on goal on the left side. However, a defender closed in and forced Latte Lath to aim for the near post where he struck the side netting.

New York City responded with a goal in the 15th minute. Following a throw in deep in Atlanta's half, Alonso Martinez latched on to the ball behind the defense and had his initial attempt saved by Guzan. Hannes Wolf, however, corralled the loose ball and picked out the far corner with a low shot to hand the visitors the lead.

Atlanta found the equalizer just before halftime. After a counterattack was seemingly halted when an Almirón pass intended for Latte Lath was cut off, the ball trickled to Mateusz Klich just beyond the midfield line in Atlanta's half. The Polish midfielder continued the attack's momentum and pinged a long diagonal ball to Lobjanidze on the left wing where the Georgian brought it down and immediately dashed into the box. Lobjanidze squared a ball toward the penalty spot that skipped by Almirón and found Latte Lath, whose first touch rolled into the path of a charging Miranchuk where he smashed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 42nd minute for his first goal of the season. It was also Latte Lath's first assist with the club.

New York City, however, quickly regained the lead early in the second half with a pair of goals in the opening six minutes. After a collision in the box, NYCFC was given a penalty and Martinez converted in the 46th minute. In the 51st minute, New York City capitalized on a mistake at the back and Julian Fernandez played a quick pass to Wolf inside the box who tapped in his second of his night from close range to take a 3-1 lead.

Atlanta pulled one goal back in the 62nd minute. A succession of quick passes down the right side saw Atlanta play through New York City's press which resulted in Almirón drawing a pair of defenders before slipping a pass to Lobjanidze free down the right side where he dribbled uncontested from midfield to the 18-yard box. Lobjanidze sent in a cross aimed for Latte Lath, but Keaton Parks, racing toward his own goal, attempted to cut the pass off and poked it past goalkeeper Matt Freese at the near post to set the score at 3-2.

Jay Fortune, who replaced an injured Bartosz Slisz at halftime, nearly tied the match in the 70th minute with a curling attempt from long range, but Freese made a diving save to preserve the lead. Less than a minute later, Fortune played a ball to Lobjanidze on the right wing where he left a defender on the ground and darted towards New York City's goal. He found Almirón in space at the top of the box, but the Paraguayan couldn't generate enough power on his shot to beat Freese.

Almirón finally found the back of the net in the 75th minute to level the match, scoring his first goal with the club since 2018. Matt Edwards dribbled down the left wing and found Xande Silva just inside the penalty area. A defender forced him wide, but Silva quickly turned and looped a cross to the edge of the six-yard box where Almirón headed in his first goal of the season and his 23rd all-time in MLS play with the club.

Atlanta completed the comeback when Latte Lath netted the game-winner in the 84th minute. Guzan played a direct ball the length of the field that bounced over center back Thiago Martins' head and into the box. Martins attempted to shield the ball for Freese to come collect, but Latte Lath hustled around the defender while catching Freese off his line and chipped the ball into the goal. It was Latte Lath's fifth goal of the season.

Atlanta United (2-2-2, 8 points) returns to action Saturday, April 5 when it hosts FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-8 Atlanta

Shots on target: 6-6

Corner kicks: 7-1 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 16-12 New York City

xG: 2.2 - 1.7 Atlanta

Possession: 53-47 New York City

Passing accuracy: 88-86 New York City

Scoring

NYC - Hannes Wolf 15'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Latte Lath, Lobjanidze) 42'

NYC - Alonso Martinez (penalty) 46'

NYC - Hannes Wolf (Julian Fernandez) 51'

ATL - Keaton Parks (own goal) 62'

ATL - Miguel Almirón (Xande Silva) 75'

ATL - Latte Lath 84'

Disciplinary

ATL - Brad Guzan 90+4'

Notes:

Alexey Miranchuk scored his first goal of the season

Miguel Almirón scored his first goal of the season and his first since 2018

Latte Lath scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season and recorded his first assist with the club

Saba Lobjanidze recorded his team-leading third assist of the season and forced an own-goal for the second consecutive match

Pedro Amador was injured in warmups and replaced by Dominik Chong Qui, who made his first MLS start, becoming the second youngest Atlanta United player to make a start

Bartosz Slisz was injured and replaced by Jay Fortune at halftime

The match marked the first time since Sept. 19, 2018 (San Jose) that the club overcame a two-goal deficit to win

Attendance: 42,518

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Dominik Chong Qui (Xande Silva - 58')

D: Derrick Williams

D: Stian Gregersen (Luis Abram - 76')

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Mateusz Klich (Matt Edwards - 57')

M: Bartosz Slisz (Jay Fortune - HT)

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Miguel Almirón (Will Reilly - 90')

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luke Brennan

Cayman Togashi

NEW YORK CITY FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Matt Freese

D: Thiago Martins (c)

D: Kevin O'Toole

D: Mitja Ilenic

D: Justin Haak

M: Maxi Moralez

M: Jonathan Shore (Monsef Bakrar - 90+4')

M: Keaton Parks (Birk Risa - 84')

F: Julian Fernandez (Agustin Ojeda - 80')

F: Hannes Wolf

F: Alonso Martinez

Substitutes not used:

Greg Ranjitsingh

Strahinja Tanasijevic

Tomas Romero

Drew Baiera

Peter Molinari

OFFICIALS

Filip Dujic (referee), Andrew Bigelow (assistant), Rhett Hammil (assistant), Alexis Da Silva (fourth), Daniel Radford (VAR), Kyle Atkins (AVAR)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.