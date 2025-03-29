Djordje Mihailovic Brace Propels Rapids to Massive Home Victory
March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Djordje Mihailovic recorded his first brace of the season in Saturday's match, finding the back of the net twice in three minutes (78', 81').
Alex Harris made his MLS debut in the match, subbing on for Mihailovic in the 90th minute.
With the start and his return from international duty, goalkeeper Zack Steffen tied David Kramer (38) for the ninth-most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history. He has now surpassed David Kramer (16) for ninth-most wins by a goalkeeper recorded in club history.
Steffen now leads the league in shutouts with 4.
Keegan Rosenberry made his 178th appeaerance in burgundy, tying Chris Henderson for the third-most MLS regular season appearances in club history.
Final Score
COL - 2
CLT - 0
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Chidozie Awaziem, Andreas Maxsø, Oliver Larraz (Calvin Harris 60'), Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi 90'), Djordje Mihailovic (Alex Harris 90'), Josh Atencio, Ian Murphy, Cole Bassett, Kévin Cabral (Omir Fernandez 60')
Substitutes
Adam Beaudry, Wayne Frederick, Ali Fadal, Sam Bassett, Michael Edwards
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025
- Picault Strikes Late to Secure Inter Miami CF Victory at Atlanta United - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas Defeats Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to Earn First Home Win of the Season - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats New York City FC in Thrilling 4-3 Win - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Secures First Home Win of the Season Thanks to Djordje Mihailovic Brace - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Edges New York City FC, 4-3 - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Edge Philadelphia Union, 2-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Taylor and Messi Strikes Secure 2-1 Home Win for Inter Miami CF Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Downed, 4-3, by Atlanta United - New York City FC
- Revolution Capture 2-1 Win over New York Red Bulls - New England Revolution
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Knocked Down in Colorado - Charlotte FC
- Djordje Mihailovic Brace Propels Rapids to Massive Home Victory - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Toronto FC (0) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Riley Thomas Signed to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Earthquakes Face Seattle Sounders FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Loan Hugo Mbongue to Lexington SC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Second Short-Term Agreement of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Secures First Home Win of the Season Thanks to Djordje Mihailovic Brace
- Djordje Mihailovic Brace Propels Rapids to Massive Home Victory
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC Preview
- Colorado Rapids Acquire 2027 Second Round SuperDraft Pick and up to $250,000 in Conditional GAM from Nashville SC