Djordje Mihailovic Brace Propels Rapids to Massive Home Victory

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Djordje Mihailovic recorded his first brace of the season in Saturday's match, finding the back of the net twice in three minutes (78', 81').

Alex Harris made his MLS debut in the match, subbing on for Mihailovic in the 90th minute.

With the start and his return from international duty, goalkeeper Zack Steffen tied David Kramer (38) for the ninth-most appearances by a goalkeeper in club history. He has now surpassed David Kramer (16) for ninth-most wins by a goalkeeper recorded in club history.

Steffen now leads the league in shutouts with 4.

Keegan Rosenberry made his 178th appeaerance in burgundy, tying Chris Henderson for the third-most MLS regular season appearances in club history.

Final Score

COL - 2

CLT - 0

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry (C), Chidozie Awaziem, Andreas Maxsø, Oliver Larraz (Calvin Harris 60'), Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi 90'), Djordje Mihailovic (Alex Harris 90'), Josh Atencio, Ian Murphy, Cole Bassett, Kévin Cabral (Omir Fernandez 60')

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Wayne Frederick, Ali Fadal, Sam Bassett, Michael Edwards

