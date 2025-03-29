Inter Miami CF Edge Philadelphia Union, 2-1

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union traveled to Chase Stadium to play Inter Miami CF on Saturday night, falling 2-1. Despite the result, the Union set a club record for most road goals scored in the first three road games to start a season with seven. In the first half, Robert Taylor opened the scoring for Miami in the 23rd minute. In the 57th minute, forward Lionel Messi doubled Miami's lead. The Union responded in the 80th minute when midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored a volley off of a Quinn Sullivan cross to settle the final score.

The Union return to Subaru Park to host Orlando City SC on Saturday, April 5 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Inter Miami CF 2 - Philadelphia Union 1

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Saturday, March 29, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Kevin Klinger

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Kathryn Nesbitt

Weather: 76 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

MIA - Robert Taylor (B. Cremaschi, J. Alba) 23'

MIA - Lionel Messi (L. Suárez, F. Picault) 57'

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (Q. Sullivan, C. Donovan) 80'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIA - Benjamin Cremaschi (caution) 21'

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 45'

MIA - Yannick Bright (caution) 76'

MIA - Maximiliano Falcón (caution) 79'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 88'

MIA - Sergio Busquets (caution) 90+2'

MIA - Jordi Alba (caution) 90+4'

MIA - Luis Suárez (caution) 90+5'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Frankie Westfield (Olwethu Makhanya 90+2'), Ian Glavinovich, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Jovan Lukic (Indiana Vassilev 46'), Danley Jean Jacques (Jesus Bueno 75'), Quinn Sullivan, Daniel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Bruno Damiani 59'), Tai Baribo (Chris Donovan 75').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, Alejandro Bedoya, Cavan Sullivan.

Inter Miami CF: Oscar Ustari (Drake Callender 86'); Jordi Alba, Maximiliano Falcón, Tomás Avilés, Ian Fray; Federico Redondo (Yannick Bright 70'), Sergio Busquets, Fafà Picault (Noah Allen 87'), Benjamin Cremaschi (Telasco Segovia 70'), Robert Taylor (Lionel Messi 55'); Luis Suárez.

Substitutes not used: Gonzalo Luján, Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales, Leo Afonso.

TEAM NOTES

The Union shares the Eastern Conference lead with Inter Miami in wins (4) this season and ranks tied for second with 12 points. Overall, Philadelphia shares the league lead in goals (13) with Chicago and Orlando.

With the goal tonight, the Union set a record for most road goals in the first three road matches of a season with seven. The previous record was six set in 2022, 2023 & 2024.

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan reached 100 MLS appearances for the Union. He becomes the first Homegrown to reach this mark. Sullivan also became the youngest player in Union history to reach 100 MLS appearances at 21 years old and 2 days, surpassing defender Amobi Okugo (23 years 3 months 15 days). He ranks tied for first in the MLS with four assists this season.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake made his 250th MLS start for the Union.

With his goal tonight, midfielder Daniel Gazdag reached 90 G/A in the MLS.

Forward Chris Donovan registered his first assist of the season.

