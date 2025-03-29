Atlanta United Edges New York City FC, 4-3

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC fell 4-3 to Atlanta United in a back-and-forth clash. Goals from Hannes Wolf, Alonso Martínez, and Wolf again gave City a 3-1 lead, but Atlanta stormed back with three unanswered goals, including a late winner from Emmanuel Latte Lath. Despite a strong effort, City suffered just their second loss of the season.

Match Recap

New York City FC was back on the road on Saturday as it took on Atlanta United.

City was keen to continue an unbeaten streak that had stretched to three games, while the Five Stripes were hoping to snap a winless run of four games.

Pascal Jansen made two changes to the team that took on Columbus Crew last time out, as Alonso Martínez and Johnny Shore replaced Mounsef Bakrar and Birk Risa.

Shore nearly gave City the lead in the opening minutes after producing a right-footed shot from just outside the box that went over.

Atlanta responded quickly with two chances of their own. Alexey Miranchuk was the first to head an effort on target. That was followed by a strike from Emmanuel Latte Lath, who ran in behind City's defensive line. Thankfully for the visitors, both chances missed the target.

Despite Atlanta's early pressure, it was City that took the lead in the 15th minute thanks to Hannes Wolf. The move started when Alonso Martínez pounced on a loose ball and, after his shot was saved, Wolf was on hand to poke home the rebound.

The hosts came close to tying the game ten minutes later when Saba Lobjanidze fired off a potshot from the top of the box that deflected just past Matt Freese's post.

Atlanta tied the game in the 42nd minute after former Atalanta midfielder Miranchuk found space 12 yards out to fire a low shot past Freese.

A dramatic start to the second half saw City awarded a penalty just minutes in after Martínez latched onto a long ball and was bundled over by Brooks Lennon. The Costa Rican stepped up to take the kick and rifled it into the top corner.

City made it 3-1 just three minutes later after a misplaced pass was pounced on by Julián Fernández. The Argentine squared it first time to Wolf, who side-footed it past a helpless Brad Guzan.

Atlanta was desperate to respond, and Stian Gregersen was handed a perfect chance to score in the 57th minute, but he headed the ball wide of Freese's goal.

City found themselves on the end of some bad luck five minutes later, when Keaton Parks inadvertently turned a low cross into his own net.

The hosts were now piling on the pressure, and that saw substitute Ajani Fortune test Freese with an effort from distance that the shot-stopper did well to hold onto.

Atlanta drew level in the 75th minute after Miguel Almirón headed the ball past Freese from close range.

The frantic nature of the second half continued as City nearly retook the lead minutes later when a cross from Martínez almost caught Guzan out.

City's first change of the night came in the 80th minute, as Fernández was replaced by compatriot Agustín Ojeda.

Atlanta took the lead in the 84th minute after Latte Lath nicked in between Thiago Martins and Freese to dink the ball into an empty net.

Jansen's side thought they had found an equalizer, but Ojeda's strike from close range was flagged for offside. City's final change saw Bakrar replace Shore late on.

Unfortunately, despite fighting until the last kick, City fell to just their second defeat of the season after a rollercoaster evening in Atlanta.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Minnesota United on Sunday, April 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET.

