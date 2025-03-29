Atlanta United Edges New York City FC, 4-3
March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC fell 4-3 to Atlanta United in a back-and-forth clash. Goals from Hannes Wolf, Alonso Martínez, and Wolf again gave City a 3-1 lead, but Atlanta stormed back with three unanswered goals, including a late winner from Emmanuel Latte Lath. Despite a strong effort, City suffered just their second loss of the season.
Match Recap
New York City FC was back on the road on Saturday as it took on Atlanta United.
City was keen to continue an unbeaten streak that had stretched to three games, while the Five Stripes were hoping to snap a winless run of four games.
Pascal Jansen made two changes to the team that took on Columbus Crew last time out, as Alonso Martínez and Johnny Shore replaced Mounsef Bakrar and Birk Risa.
Shore nearly gave City the lead in the opening minutes after producing a right-footed shot from just outside the box that went over.
Atlanta responded quickly with two chances of their own. Alexey Miranchuk was the first to head an effort on target. That was followed by a strike from Emmanuel Latte Lath, who ran in behind City's defensive line. Thankfully for the visitors, both chances missed the target.
Despite Atlanta's early pressure, it was City that took the lead in the 15th minute thanks to Hannes Wolf. The move started when Alonso Martínez pounced on a loose ball and, after his shot was saved, Wolf was on hand to poke home the rebound.
The hosts came close to tying the game ten minutes later when Saba Lobjanidze fired off a potshot from the top of the box that deflected just past Matt Freese's post.
Atlanta tied the game in the 42nd minute after former Atalanta midfielder Miranchuk found space 12 yards out to fire a low shot past Freese.
A dramatic start to the second half saw City awarded a penalty just minutes in after Martínez latched onto a long ball and was bundled over by Brooks Lennon. The Costa Rican stepped up to take the kick and rifled it into the top corner.
City made it 3-1 just three minutes later after a misplaced pass was pounced on by Julián Fernández. The Argentine squared it first time to Wolf, who side-footed it past a helpless Brad Guzan.
Atlanta was desperate to respond, and Stian Gregersen was handed a perfect chance to score in the 57th minute, but he headed the ball wide of Freese's goal.
City found themselves on the end of some bad luck five minutes later, when Keaton Parks inadvertently turned a low cross into his own net.
The hosts were now piling on the pressure, and that saw substitute Ajani Fortune test Freese with an effort from distance that the shot-stopper did well to hold onto.
Atlanta drew level in the 75th minute after Miguel Almirón headed the ball past Freese from close range.
The frantic nature of the second half continued as City nearly retook the lead minutes later when a cross from Martínez almost caught Guzan out.
City's first change of the night came in the 80th minute, as Fernández was replaced by compatriot Agustín Ojeda.
Atlanta took the lead in the 84th minute after Latte Lath nicked in between Thiago Martins and Freese to dink the ball into an empty net.
Jansen's side thought they had found an equalizer, but Ojeda's strike from close range was flagged for offside. City's final change saw Bakrar replace Shore late on.
Unfortunately, despite fighting until the last kick, City fell to just their second defeat of the season after a rollercoaster evening in Atlanta.
What's Next
Next up for New York City FC is a game against Minnesota United on Sunday, April 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025
- Picault Strikes Late to Secure Inter Miami CF Victory at Atlanta United - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas Defeats Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to Earn First Home Win of the Season - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats New York City FC in Thrilling 4-3 Win - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Secures First Home Win of the Season Thanks to Djordje Mihailovic Brace - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Edges New York City FC, 4-3 - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Edge Philadelphia Union, 2-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Taylor and Messi Strikes Secure 2-1 Home Win for Inter Miami CF Over Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Downed, 4-3, by Atlanta United - New York City FC
- Revolution Capture 2-1 Win over New York Red Bulls - New England Revolution
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Knocked Down in Colorado - Charlotte FC
- Djordje Mihailovic Brace Propels Rapids to Massive Home Victory - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Toronto FC (0) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Riley Thomas Signed to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Earthquakes Face Seattle Sounders FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Loan Hugo Mbongue to Lexington SC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Second Short-Term Agreement of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Atlanta United Edges New York City FC, 4-3
- New York City FC Downed, 4-3, by Atlanta United
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II
- Availability Report: Quartet Missing vs. Atlanta
- Keys to the Match: Building