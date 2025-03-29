Sounders FC Travels to San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 29 at PayPal Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 0-0 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on March 22 at Lumen Field, while the Earthquakes most recently lost 4-1 to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium, also on March 22.

Sounders FC currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with five points (1-2-2). San Jose is in 10th place in the West with six points (2-3-0).

Seattle has played San Jose 40 times in the regular season and playoffs, tied with Vancouver as the fifth-most played opponent since joining the league in 2009. LA Galaxy is Seattle's most-played opponent with 46 matchups since 2009.

The Bay Area side had the edge in the season series with Seattle in 2024, winning 3-2 in San Jose on March 23 and drawing 2-2 on September 18 at Lumen Field for a 1-0-1 record.

Saturday marks first match of the 2025 Heritage Cup, a competition played between Seattle and San Jose that honors the two teams that kept their original names dating back to the North American Soccer League.

Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle continues its three-match road swing with a visit to 2025 expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday, April 5 at Snapdragon Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM, iHeartMedia Seattle).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Josh Eastern & Devon Kerr

Talent (Spanish): Oscar Salazar & Jaime Macias

Local Radio: iHeartMedia Seattle

Talent: Jackson Felts & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Michelle Ludkta, Pete Fewing & Chance Fry

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

