Toronto FC Loan Hugo Mbongue to Lexington SC

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has sent forward Hugo Mbongue on loan to Lexington SC of the United Soccer League (USL) Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Mbongue, 20, most recently featured for San Antonio FC where he registered three goals and one assist through 21 appearances during the 2024 USL Championship regular season. The forward made 14 appearances for TFC across all competitions (MLS regular season and Leagues Cup) including his Major League Soccer and First Team debut against Philadelphia Union on October 9, 2022.. The Toronto, Ontario native previously signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Toronto FC II on May 27, 2022, and appeared in 43 games across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and USL League One) scoring 10 goals and recording seven assists. He originally joined the TFC Academy in 2018. Mbongue originally signed a First Team contract with Toronto FC as a Homegrown Player on September 13, 2022.

Internationally, Mbongue represented the Canada U-20 Men's National Team at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras and the U-15 Men's National Team at the 2019 Concacaf U-15 Championship in Florida, USA.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC loan forward Hugo Mbongue to Lexington SC of the United Soccer League Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.

