Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Knocked Down in Colorado

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







"A fickle Colorado Rapids side that can easily put Charlotte back on their heels."

"They are enjoying their run of form, but they know this is just the start, and this league can humble you at any moment."

Well. Here we are.

It was a rough one for the Crown. Sloppy. No major threats. Questionable calls. It's just all around, not a night Charlotte will want to remember. The sentiment is almost the same as Seattle, except the match ended 2-0 this time.

You learn from these moments. It will make the squad stronger. And this will be the last time Charlotte ventures this far west for the rest of the season.

Clip Notes:

- The three international call-ups slot right back into the XI. Doumbia is out at LB, Ream is at CB, and Privett is out due to a red card suspension.

- Early yellow on Awaziem for slowing down Patrick Agyemang in transition. (Editors note: the 10th minute was the last time we saw this called)

- In and around the 30th minute, Charlotte had two good opportunities but no final product. All parties involved in the attack played sloppily.

- Djorde Mihailovic is a problem for Charlotte. He finds pockets all over the place, but he does not produce a final product.

- Charlotte's front four was just not in rhythm overall in the first half. Rust from the international break?

- HT: Nothing in it from either side, but at the same time, chances.

- Storm rolling in. Foreshadow.

- Dean Smith will talk about refereeing in the postmatch presser. Guaranteed.

- Big spell in the 60-70th minute from Charlotte FC's defense. Blocked shot after blocked shot. They are hanging on by a thread.

- GOAL: 78th minute, and Colorado finally gets the breakthrough. It was coming. Djorde Mihailovic was left untracked in the 18 and cooly slotted it home.

- GOAL: In the 80th minute, Adilson Malanda was called for taking down Rafael Navarro in the box. The call looked eerily similar to Privett's foul last match. Mihailovic slotted home the penalty.

- That's it. 2-0 final.

Dean Smith and Chris Armas exchanged heated words for quite a bit after the final whistle. Both were shown yellow cards earlier in the match for arguing with each other and the fourth official.

There is not much else to say from this one. Charlotte returns home to face Nashville, SC, on Saturday at 2:30 PM. Forget this one, and get ready for another Southern derby.

MATCH SUMMARY

