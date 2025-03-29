'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







TORONTO, ON - It was a soaked Saturday clash at BMO Field, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4W-1L-1D) earned a valuable road point against their Canadian rivals Toronto FC (0W-4L-2D).

It was a damp start to the match, as both teams tried to set a tempo on a sodden pitch.

Whitecaps FC got the first look on goal inside ten minutes, as Sebastian Berhalter curled in a dangerous cross into the box from a free kick. Mathías Laborda managed to stab a boot at the ball right in front of goal, but could only manage to turn it wide.

Berhalter was at it again minutes later from a set piece, this time finding the head of Brian White in the box as the American international's downward effort was cleared off the line by Toronto defender Raoul Petretta.

Ranko Veselinović then came up big to deny Lorenzo Insigne a great opportunity for a shot, putting a big leg in the way to block the Italian's shot from close range.

After the halftime interval, the 'Caps kept up the pressure in the second half, almost breaking the deadlock a few minutes in through Tristan Blackmon. Blackmon did well to chest a failed clearance at the edge of the box and thrash a volley towards goal, but it went just over the crossbar.

Emmanuel Sabbi, on as a substitute, forced a massive save from Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson with less than 25 minutes to go. The forward fired a shot from a tight angle inside the box after getting on the end of a loose ball in the box, forcing Johnson to parry the effort away.

Toronto FC came close to finding the opener next, as Deybi Flores had a headed chance off a free-kick in the 81st minute, forcing Yohei Takaoka into a fine save from close range.

With just a few minutes left, Sean Johnson came to Toronto FC's rescue once more, punching out a header from Veselinović in the second phase of a corner as the Blue and White kept hunting for the winner.

Despite a late surge from the home side, the 'Caps held firm and secured a valuable point away from home.

Whitecaps FC are back in action on Wednesday, April 2nd as they face off against Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT. They then return to MLS action to host their fourth annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, presented by MNP, against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 5th. Kickoff from BC Place is set for 6:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 22,301

Referee: Malik Badawi

Statistics

Possession: TOR 42.5% - VAN 57.5%

Shots: TOR 6 - VAN 17

Shots on Goal: TOR 3 - VAN 5

Saves: TOR 4 - VAN 3

Fouls: TOR 16 - VAN 14

Offsides: TOR 3 - VAN 2

Corners: TOR 3 - VAN 12

Cautions

65' - TOR - Federico Bernardeschi

81' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

Toronto FC

1.Sean Johnson; 2.Henry Wingo (6.Kosi Thompson 53'), 15.Nicksoen Gomis, 17.Sigurd Rosted, 28.Raoul Petretta; 10.Federico Bernardeschi, 21.Jonathan Osorio, 14.Lorenzo Insigne, 14.Alonso Coello (20.Deybi Flores 67'); 29.Deandre Kerr (9.Ola Brynhildsen 53'), 11.Derrick Etienne Jr. (16.Tyrese Spicer 67')

Substitutes not used

90.Luka Gavran, 7.Theo Corbeanu, 12.Zane Monlouis, 19.Kobe Franklin, 71.Markus Cimermancic

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda (18.Édier Ocampo 79'), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (45.Pedro Vite 60'), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 89'); 7.Jayden Nelson (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 60'), 24.Brian White, 22.Ali Ahmed (14.Daniel Ríos 79')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 13.Ralph Priso, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.