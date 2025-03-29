'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home
March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
TORONTO, ON - It was a soaked Saturday clash at BMO Field, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4W-1L-1D) earned a valuable road point against their Canadian rivals Toronto FC (0W-4L-2D).
It was a damp start to the match, as both teams tried to set a tempo on a sodden pitch.
Whitecaps FC got the first look on goal inside ten minutes, as Sebastian Berhalter curled in a dangerous cross into the box from a free kick. Mathías Laborda managed to stab a boot at the ball right in front of goal, but could only manage to turn it wide.
Berhalter was at it again minutes later from a set piece, this time finding the head of Brian White in the box as the American international's downward effort was cleared off the line by Toronto defender Raoul Petretta.
Ranko Veselinović then came up big to deny Lorenzo Insigne a great opportunity for a shot, putting a big leg in the way to block the Italian's shot from close range.
After the halftime interval, the 'Caps kept up the pressure in the second half, almost breaking the deadlock a few minutes in through Tristan Blackmon. Blackmon did well to chest a failed clearance at the edge of the box and thrash a volley towards goal, but it went just over the crossbar.
Emmanuel Sabbi, on as a substitute, forced a massive save from Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson with less than 25 minutes to go. The forward fired a shot from a tight angle inside the box after getting on the end of a loose ball in the box, forcing Johnson to parry the effort away.
Toronto FC came close to finding the opener next, as Deybi Flores had a headed chance off a free-kick in the 81st minute, forcing Yohei Takaoka into a fine save from close range.
With just a few minutes left, Sean Johnson came to Toronto FC's rescue once more, punching out a header from Veselinović in the second phase of a corner as the Blue and White kept hunting for the winner.
Despite a late surge from the home side, the 'Caps held firm and secured a valuable point away from home.
Whitecaps FC are back in action on Wednesday, April 2nd as they face off against Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT. They then return to MLS action to host their fourth annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, presented by MNP, against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, April 5th. Kickoff from BC Place is set for 6:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 22,301
Referee: Malik Badawi
Statistics
Possession: TOR 42.5% - VAN 57.5%
Shots: TOR 6 - VAN 17
Shots on Goal: TOR 3 - VAN 5
Saves: TOR 4 - VAN 3
Fouls: TOR 16 - VAN 14
Offsides: TOR 3 - VAN 2
Corners: TOR 3 - VAN 12
Cautions
65' - TOR - Federico Bernardeschi
81' - VAN - Édier Ocampo
Toronto FC
1.Sean Johnson; 2.Henry Wingo (6.Kosi Thompson 53'), 15.Nicksoen Gomis, 17.Sigurd Rosted, 28.Raoul Petretta; 10.Federico Bernardeschi, 21.Jonathan Osorio, 14.Lorenzo Insigne, 14.Alonso Coello (20.Deybi Flores 67'); 29.Deandre Kerr (9.Ola Brynhildsen 53'), 11.Derrick Etienne Jr. (16.Tyrese Spicer 67')
Substitutes not used
90.Luka Gavran, 7.Theo Corbeanu, 12.Zane Monlouis, 19.Kobe Franklin, 71.Markus Cimermancic
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda (18.Édier Ocampo 79'), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (45.Pedro Vite 60'), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 89'); 7.Jayden Nelson (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 60'), 24.Brian White, 22.Ali Ahmed (14.Daniel Ríos 79')
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 13.Ralph Priso, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025
- 'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Toronto FC (0) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Riley Thomas Signed to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Earthquakes Face Seattle Sounders FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Loan Hugo Mbongue to Lexington SC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Second Short-Term Agreement of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- 'Caps fight hard to earn valuable point away from home
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Set to Host Fourth Annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match, Presented by MNP
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF
- 'Caps Come Up Short in Tight Contest With Chicago at BC Place
- Whitecaps FC Sign Liam Mackenzie and Mark O'Neill to MLS Short-Term Agreements