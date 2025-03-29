Earthquakes Face Seattle Sounders FC at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the Seattle Sounders FC tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- San Jose is 5-0-2 vs. Seattle in all competitions since 2021 and 3-0-0 at PayPal Park during that stretch.

- Saturday's match marks the first leg in the 2025 edition of the Heritage Cup, a competition honoring the two teams' history in the North American Soccer League (NASL). The winner is decided by head-to-head points, then goal differential as a tiebreaker. The Earthquakes are looking to keep the Heritage Cup in San Jose for the fourth consecutive season.

- If Quakes team captain Cristian Espinoza plays Saturday, he will extend his consecutive games streak - the longest active run in MLS - to 115, third on the league's all-time list.

- With a goal, Espinoza will pass Landon Donovan for fourth on the club career scoring list (Both have 32).

- With a goal, Quakes forward Josef Martínez will pass Bradley Wright-Phillips for sixth on the MLS career scoring list (Both have 117).

