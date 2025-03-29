FC Dallas Defeats Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to Earn First Home Win of the Season

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (3-2-1, 10 points) earned its first home win of the season tonight after defeating Sporting Kansas City (0-6-1, 1 point) 2-1 tonight. Luciano Acosta and Léo Chú scored tonight's goals for FC Dallas.

WELCOME TO THE 75 GOALS, 75 ASSISTS CLUB

After scoring tonight's first goal for FC Dallas in the 37th minute, Luciano Acosta became the seventh player in MLS history to register 75 goals and 75 assists.

ARE CHÚ READY

Winger Léo Chú scored his first goal in an FC Dallas uniform in the 39th minute. Chú becomes the club's sixth different goal scorer in this season. Midfielder Sebastian Lletget picked up his first assist of the season on Chú's goal.

WELCOME TO DALLAS KAICK

Midfielder Kaick made his FC Dallas debut tonight after entering in the 85th minute, becoming the 10th player to make his debut this season. The Brazilian midfielder joined Dallas earlier this year from Brazilian club Grêmio.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 20 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

SERIES HISTORY

FC Dallas improves their all-time record against Sporting Kansas City to 32-29-14. Dallas also earns their 20th win against Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

Thoughts about the first win at home...

"I thought we started slow. Credit to Kansas City who came out and pressed us. We were a little slow to see the depth of the game, if we caught on sooner I think we wouldn't have been stuck. They scored a goal early on, but what I liked was our response to change the game with our effort and desire. That's what got us our first and second goal. There's some things we still have to work on, but for me, we closed the game out like warriors. Aerial duels, grinding through the end and it's never easy when it's a one-goal game. Teams will throw the kitchen sink at you and I thought we did a great job of finding a way to win. Good teams do that, and what I love about our locker room is the growth mindset to want to be better every game. We'll take the three points as a positive."

On the coaching style of former Dallas Burn teammate Peter Vermes...

"Peter is a fierce competitor. Always have been always will be. His team competes and even though their record doesn't reflect the way they play, they go out and pull off winning streaks out of nowhere. He's a great coach that finds ways and solutions and he had a game plan that they were executing. Peter is going to coach the way he played as a player and that's aggressive. Credit to us for handling that pressure and withstanding their never-quit attitude."

Midfielder Luciano Acosta

On winning tonight...

"I am very happy to have gotten the three points here at home. We deserved it, and the fans deserved it. I am very happy to score and win. We're gaining confidence, we're getting the hang of what Eric (Quill) wants. We finally got our first win of the season at home."

On reaching the 75 goal and 75 assist landmark...

"I am very happy. The truth is that at halftime I saw the stat. It's an honor to continue making history and I am happy I got to this statistical landmark with Dallas."

Forward Petar Musa

On tonight's home win...

"It was very important. As you said, we had two losses at home. We have been good on the road but we want to take the first three points at home tonight, and we did it. I'm really proud of this team. We showed good, good soccer today. We created a lot of chances, and I think in the end, we deserved to win."

On his assist to Lucho Acosta...

"I saw Lucho wide open, and I was calm on the ball. I tried to do one fake shot and then find the Lucho pass and from the first touch he scored the goal. Amazing goal. We came back today from 1-0 down which was excellent. We showed that great spirit together. We played from the first minutes till the end, and we showed today that we are a team. I'm really happy about this win at home."

On playing in a two-striker system...

"It opens a lot of space for me and also gives some support in offensive situations. We're still building our moments. I think we are on a good path. We have a lot of quality, still a lot of space to develop and just need to continue like that."

Defender Nolan Norris

On making his first start at left back...

"Really happy to get the win, just like any player on this team my job is to help win games. Whether that is in training to help them prepare or when my name is called upon. When I heard earlier in the week it was my chance to play, also at left back my first chance in MLS, I was just really excited. Especially to play at home, I just want to build on this opportunity."

On coming from behind to earn the victory...

"From day one, head coach (Eric) Quill has came in and tried to change the culture. We need to be mentality monsters. We work so hard during the week, when we give up a goal like we did tonight, we know we have the talent and the mentality to come back. It's a testament to the work ethic of this team."

