Revolution Capture 2-1 Win over New York Red Bulls

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (1-3-1, 4 pts.) defeated the New York Red Bulls (2-2-2, 8 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday in front of 20,439 fans at Gillette Stadium. In the 100th all-time meeting between the two sides, Revolution midfielder Carles Gil recorded two goals, including the game-winning penalty in second-half stoppage time, to lift New England over the Red Bulls.

New England drew first blood in the 28th minute, when Gil curled a free kick from 25 yards away into the top-left corner. The highlight-reel goal was the captain's 40th strike in MLS play, making him only the fourth Revolution player in club history to tally 40 goals and 40 assists in regular season action. Shortly before halftime, New York found the equalizer with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting slotting home a low shot off the feed from Peter Stroud.

The Revolution piled on the pressure in the second half, finishing the match with the edge in shots (13) and attempts on target (six). The sides remained level entering second-half stoppage time, when referee Sergii Demianchuk's second trip to the video review monitors resulted in a penalty kick awarded to New England. Forward Ignatius Ganago was fouled in the box to earn the penalty opportunity, which Gil calmly buried to secure the three points for New England.

Ganago, Alhassan Yusuf, and Mamadou Fofana all started the match after returning late in the week from international duty. Yusuf and Matt Polster paired together in the midfield, with the latter completing 90.4 percent of his passes on the day. Ganago recorded four shots, tied with Gil for the game high, with two on target. Gil finished the night with three-of-four shot attempts on frame and three key passes.

Saturday's contest marked the season debuts for Revolution defenders Wyatt Omsberg and Tanner Beason, each making their first appearance with the club. Omsberg, the first Revolution player to hail from Maine, earned his first start of the season before an injury forced him off in the 37th minute, when he was replaced by Beason. In addition, 17-year-old Homegrown product Peyton Miller, who missed the opening four matches with a groin injury, started in his season debut.

The Revolution begin a road heavy stretch next Saturday, April 5 against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET). Watch the match in English or Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the Eastern Conference battle on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

Saturday's match marked the 100th all-time meeting between the Revs and Red Bulls across all competitions, with New England holding a 43-36-21 edge.

Head Coach Caleb Porter improves to 8-4-4 against the Red Bulls.

Carles Gil scored his first goal of the season in the 28th minute directly off a free kick. The goal was his 40th in MLS, making him the fourth player in club history to record 40 goals and 40 assists for the club in regular season play, joining Lee Nguyen, Diego Fagundez, and Steve Ralston.

Gil has converted 13-of-15 penalty attempts in MLS play with the Revolution.

Gil's fourth career MLS brace was his first since Oct. 7, 2023 at Orlando.

Ignatius Ganago tied Gil for the team lead with four shots, two on target, and drew the foul that led to the penatly kick in his fifth MLS start.

Homegrown defender Peyton Miller notched his first start of the season after missing the opening four matches with a groin injury.

Defender Wyatt Omsberg earned his club and season debut, starting and playing 37 minutes before being forced off with a hamstring injury.

Defender Tanner Beason also notched his club and season debut, replacing Omsberg late in the first half.

Defender Keegan Hughes made his first team debut as a late second-half substitute.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #5

New England Revolution 2 vs. New York Red Bulls 1

March 29, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant Referee: Jeffrey Swartzel

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo

Video Asst. Referee: Carol Anne Chenard

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 38 degrees and cloudy with showers

Attendance: 20,439

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 1 (Free Kick) 28'

RBNY - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 2 (Peter Stroud 2, Emil Forsberg 1) 45'+2

NE - Carles Gil 2 (Penalty Kick) 90'+7

Misconduct Summary:

RBNY - Sean Nealis (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 49'

NE - Ilay Feingold (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 50'

NE - Luca Langoni (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 51'

NE - Will Sands (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 75'

RBNY - Noah Eile (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 89'

RBNY - Raheem Edwards (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+9

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Peyton Miller (Will Sands 65'), Wyatt Omsberg (Tanner Beason 37'), Mamadou Fofana, Ilay Feingold; Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster; Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Keegan Hughes 90'+8); Maxi Urruti (Luis Diaz 84').

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Noel Buck, Brandon Bye, Jack Panayotou, Jackson Yueill.

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel; Noah Eile, Sean Nealis, Alex Hack (Serge Ngoma 46'); Peter Stroud (Ronald Donkor 69'), Emil Forsberg ©, Dylan Nealis, Daniel Edelman (Wiktor Bogacz 90'+8); Wiki Carmona (Mohammed Sofo 69'), Raheem Edwards, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Substitutes Not Used: AJ Marccuci, Omar Valencia, Julian Zakrzewski, Tim Parker, Aiden Jarvis.

