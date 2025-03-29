New York City FC Signs Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announce that it has signed Midfielder Peter Molinari from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, to a Short-Term Agreement.

The Midfielder traveled with the team and will be available for selection ahead of tonight's encounter against Atlanta United FC. Molinari signs his third Short-Term Agreement having been rostered against the New England Revolution and Columbus Crew earlier this season.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Molinari has made three starts for New York City FC II this season as the Pigeons start the season undefeated. The Midfielder signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract last year and is set to join the first team as a Homegrown player in 2027.

Transaction: New York City FC sign Midfielder Peter Molinari to a Short-Term Agreement.

