Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Charlotte FC

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that they have called up goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement, marking his second call-up to the First Team. Hansen will be available for selection for the Rapids' match against the Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 29.

Hansen, 23, joined the Rapids organization at the beginning of the 2025 season after spending the 2024 season with fellow MLS NEXT Pro side Houston Dynamo 2. While with Houston, Hansen made 10 starts and posted two clean sheets in goal.

The goalkeeper was a member of the Weston FC Academy in Florida before moving to Europe to begin his professional career. At 16-years-old, he joined the Everton FC youth system, where he featured for their U-18 side until 2019. Hansen then signed his first professional contract with Everton on July 4, 2019, and earned a spot on the club's U-23 side within Premier League 2.

Following his time with Everton, the Southwest Ranches native spent a season with Swansea City's U-21 side before making the move to Atherton Collieries A.F.C. of the Northern Premier League in 2022. Hansen received consistent playing time with the club, having made 52 appearances with 12 clean sheets over two seasons.

Hansen has played at the international level with the Denmark U-19 National Team. He has made three appearances for the Danish side with his last call-up coming in 2019. Prior to spending time with Denmark at the international level, Hansen also received call-ups with the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-16 and U-17 levels.

TRANSACTION : The Colorado Rapids have called up goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement on March 29, 2025.

Nicolas Hansen

Pronunciation: NEE-koh-lahs HAN-sen

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 170 lbs

Birthdate: July 10, 2001

Birthplace: Southwest Ranches, FL

Nationality: United States, Denmark

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.