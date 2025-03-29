Picault Strikes Late to Secure Inter Miami CF Victory at Atlanta United

March 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF (4W-0L-1D, 13 points) secured a 2-1 win at home over the Philadelphia Union tonight to extend the team's unbeaten run at the start of this MLS regular season to five, nine across all competitions in 2025, and climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Goals from winger Robert Taylor and captain Lionel Messi led the team to victory on the night at Chase Stadium.

"The truth is that the group is doing very well; there's a great atmosphere and a very good vibe. Whoever gets the chance to play does so in the best way and is well-prepared, which is fundamental for a player to be ready for any opportunity. Our goal as a coaching staff is to continue encouraging the players to be in top form and ready for any moment because that's how we will bring out their best level," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, and Jordi Alba made up a backline of four; Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo, Taylor, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Fafa Picault started in midfield; forward Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Notably, Taylor featured in the starting XI tonight to mark his first appearance after suffering a knock in the road win against Houston Dynamo on March 2.

Inter Miami kicked off the match on the front foot and came close to finding the opener through a header from Picault in the fifth minute that hit the woodwork.

The hosts continued pressing in attack and were rewarded with the breakthrough goal in the 23rd minute through Taylor. A quick counter concluded with Busquets playing a ball into space for Alba down the left flank, who subsequently found Cremaschi inside the box. Cremaschi then assisted Taylor right in front of goal for the Finnish attacker to fire from close range and give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. The goal was the first for Taylor this 2025 regular season, while the assist was Cremaschi's second in the league this season.

The second half saw Inter Miami bring on captain Messi, who was introduced into the match in the 55th minute when he replaced Taylor. The Argentine maestro's impact was immediate, with Messi extending Inter Miami's lead shortly after in the 57th minute. A quick play on the counter led by Picault, Messi and Suárez, finished with Suárez playing a ball for Messi inside the box. Our captain then scored with a tidy right-footed shot to the far post. The goal was Messi's second this regular season, while the assist was the fourth for Suárez this 2025 MLS campaign. Notably, with the goal Messi (43 goal contributions) tied Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in Club history in MLS regular season play.

Philadelphia was then able to cut one back with a goal by Dániel Gazdag in the 80th minute for the final 2-1 scoreline. With the win, Inter Miami extends its unbeaten run at the start of this regular season to five, and to nine across all competitions in 2025, and climbs to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Next, Inter Miami will travel to California to take on LAFC at BMO Stadium this upcoming Wednesday, April 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET in the first leg in the series between the sides in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Robert Taylor (Benjamin Cremaschi, Jordi Alba) 23', Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez, Fafa Picault0 57'

PHI - Dániel Gazdag (Quinn Sullivan, Chris Donovan) 80'

Misconduct:

MIA - Benjamin Cremaschi (Yellow Card 21'), Yannick Bright (Yellow Card 76'), Maximiliano Falcón (Yellow Card 79'), Sergio Busquets (Yellow Card 90'+2'), Jordi Alba (Yellow Card 90'+4'), Luis Suárez (Yellow Card 90'+5')

PHI - Tai Baribo (Yellow Card 45'), Jakob Glesnes (Yellow Card 88'),

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari (Drake Callender 86'); D Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, Jordi Alba; M Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo (Yannick Bright 70'), Robert Taylor (Lionel Messi 55'), Benjamin Cremaschi (Telasco Segovia 70'), Fafa Picault (Noah Allen 87'); F Luis Suárez

Unused Substitutes - D Gonzalo Luján; M Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales; F Leo Afonso

Philadelphia Union - GK Andre Blake; D Nathan Harriel, Ian Glavinovich, Jakob Glesnes, Francis Westfield (Olwethu Makhanya 90 +2); M Dániel Gazdag, Jovan Lukic (Indiana Vassilev 46'), Danley Jean Jacques (Jesús Bueno 75'), Quinn Sullivan; F Mikael Uhre (Bruno Damiani 59'), Tai Baribo (Chris Donovan 75')

Unused Substitutes - GK Andrew Rick; D Oliver Mbaizo; M Alejandro Bedoya, Cavan Sullivan

Details of the Game:

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 20,617

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 53.53%

PHI - 46.47%

Shots:

MIA - 6

PHI - 20

Saves:

MIA - 5

PHI - 1

Corners:

MIA - 3

PHI - 5

Fouls:

MIA - 22

PHI - 12

