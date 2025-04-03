LAFC Defeats Inter Miami 1-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals

April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup aggregate goal Quarterfinal series against Inter Miami thanks to a 1-0 win at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night. Nathan Ordaz scored the game's only goal while Hugo Lloris kept his third consecutive home clean sheet in the competition to lead the Black & Gold to the victory.

The second leg will be in Florida on Wednesday, April 9 (5 p.m. PT, FS1, TUDN, and 710 AM ESPN LA) with a trip to the Semifinals of the Champions Cup on the line.

Following a scoreless first half in front of a capacity crowd at BMO Stadium, LAFC went in front just before the hour mark thanks to a goal from Ordaz. The LAFC Academy product collected a pass from Mark Delgado and coolly spun past Sergio Busquets in the center of the park before hitting a low, right-footed shot past the dive of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari giving LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute.

That goal was all that the home side would need as the LAFC defense limited Inter Miami to just 10 shots on the evening, handing the visitors their first loss in all competitions this year. Hugo Lloris finished the match with three saves for his third shutout in the Champions Cup this year and fifth in all competitions.

Prior to the second leg game in Florida next week, LAFC returns to MLS action when the club heads to Texas to take on the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, April 5. That game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

With the win, LAFC is now a perfect 3-0-0 at home in the Champions Cup this year, having previously beaten the Colorado Rapids (1-0) and Columbus Crew (3-0) at BMO Stadium.

LAFC is 6-5-0 in all competitions this year, including a 5-1-0 record at home. All five of those wins have seen the club shut out its opponent.

Tonight's win was LAFC's 10th all time in Concacaf play. The club is 10-7-1 all-time in the competition, including 6-2-0 at home. In those eight home games, LAFC has outscored opponents 15-3 while keeping six clean sheets.

Against MLS opponents, LAFC is 6-2-1 in Concacaf play, eliminating Vancouver and Philadelphia in 2023 as well as Colorado and Columbus this year.

Nathan Ordaz scored the game's only goal. That was his second goal in the Champions Cup this year, leaving him second on the team in the competition behind Denis Bouanga who has three goals in the Champions Cup this year.

Ordaz is the fifth different LAFC player to score more than one goal in Concacaf competition, joining Bouanga (10), Carlos Vela (8), Mahala Opoku (3) and Diego Rossi (2).

Mark Delgado was credited with an assist on Ordaz's goal for his first Champions Cup assist of the season. He is now one of six LAFC players with an assist in Concacaf play this year.

Hugo Lloris finished the game with three saves for his third shutout in the Champions Cup this year.

Bouanga and Timothy Tillman each played in their 13th Champions Cup game for LAFC, moving them into a tie with Diego Palacios and Carlos Vela for the most in club history.

Odin Holm came off the bench in the second half to make his Champions Cup debut for LAFC.

After missing the last four games with a leg injury, Marlon returned to action for LAFC, entering the game late in place of Nathan Ordaz. He had appeared in five of LAFC's first six games of the year prior to his injury, starting three times.

LAFC is now 3-1-0 in all competitions against Inter Miami with all three wins coming via a shutout.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.