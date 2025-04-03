Nashville Soccer Club to Visit Charlotte FC for Afternoon Match

April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will travel to the Queen City to face Charlotte FC for a 1:30 p.m. CT matinee on Saturday, April 5 at Bank of America Stadium.

Here are five things to know for this weekend's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Saturday afternoon's fixture with Charlotte FC is Nashville SC's third road and second afternoon match this season. The last time the Boys in Gold left GEODIS Park, they handed the Philadelphia Union its first loss of 2025 in a 3-1 daytime victory at Subaru Park, improving their all-time record in regular season afternoon matches to 19W-9L-19D.

The Boys in Gold enter play Saturday 2W-2L-1D all-time vs. the Carolina side in Major League Soccer play, including a 2-1 victory last season at GEODIS Park that served as the club's 50th MLS win (regular season and playoffs).

Nashville SC and Charlotte FC are two of four Eastern Conference teams with a record of 3W-2L-1D through six matches this season, just three points off the pace set by first place Inter Miami CF (13).

Through six matches, Nashville SC is tied with Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps for conceding the fourth fewest goals in MLS at five and goalkeeper Joe Willis is tied for the league lead in clean sheets with three.

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar is averaging a point-per-game vs. Charlotte FC during his career, logging four goals and one assist in five matches and a brace in Nashville's 2-1 win at Bank of America Stadium on May 20, 2023.

