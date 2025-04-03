Toronto FC Acquire International Midfielder Maxime Dominguez
April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired international midfielder Maxime Dominguez on loan through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from Brazilian club CR Vasco da Gama (Vasco da Gama). The loan runs through December 31, 2025, with a purchase option at the end of the loan. He will be added to the club's roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC), work permit and medicals.
"We are excited to welcome Maxime to Toronto," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Maxime will provide us with a boost in our midfield given his technical ability, work rate, and eye for delivering a pass that unlocks the opposition. We are happy to add a player of his calibre to our roster and look forward to his quick integration into our group."
Dominguez, 29, most recently featured for Vasco da Gama where he appeared in 14 matches across all competitions (Série A, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Carioca) since joining the Brazilian side in September 2024. Prior to signing with Vasco da Gama, the midfielder spent two seasons with Gil Vicente FC (First Division, Portugal), where he recorded double-digit goals and assists - six goals and five assists - through 40 appearances in all competitions (Liga Portugal and Tarça de Portugal). He registered his first goal for the club against SL Benfica on August 26, 2023.
Prior to signing with Gil Vicente FC, Dominguez played in Poland where he made a combined 63 appearances across all competitions over two seasons (2021/2022, 2022/2023) with Miedź Legnica and a brief stint at Raków Czêstochowa in 2023.
Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Dominguez began his career in his hometown with Servette FC, coming through the youth ranks and making his professional debut as an 18-year-old in the Challenge Cup against FC Vaduz on February 17, 2014. During his time with Servette, Dominguez registered three goals and four assists through 25 appearances across all competitions. Along with other stops in his career, Dominguez played for FC Zürich (2015), FC Lausanne-Sport (2015 to 2020) and Neuchâtel Xamax (2020 to 2021), where he made over 100 appearances across all competitions. In four seasons with FC Lausanne-Sport, the midfielder recorded 11 goals and nine assists through 67 appearances and was part of the team that won the Swiss Cup during the 2015/2016 season.
At the international level, Dominguez represented Switzerland at the youth level. He made his debut with Switzerland U-16 in a friendly match against Austria on November 9, 2011.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquire attacking midfielder Maxime Dominguez on a loan through the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from Brazilian side CR Vasco da Gama. The loan agreement runs through December 31, 2025, with a purchase option at the end of the 2025 season.
MAXIME DOMINGUEZ
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 154 lbs.
Born: February 1, 1996 (Age - 29)
Birthplace: Geneva, Switzerland
Nationality: Swiss/Spanish
Previous Club: CR Vasco da Gama
