Inter Miami CF Falls at LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg

April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







LOS ANGELES - Inter Miami CF fell 1-0 against LAFC tonight at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California in the first leg in the series between the sides in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami will now aim to turn the aggregate score around in the second leg when the teams meet at Chase Stadium next Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets for the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals game HERE.

"We didn't have the best night tonight, but it's the first leg and we have the next game next week. I believe we can do the right things to get through the quarterfinals and into the semifinals. We will try to do it next Wednesday," said head coach Javier Mascherano. "I think that with our fans in our home, we can play a good match and turn it around. I don't have any doubt about that, and we will definitely try to do it."

Inter Miami took the pitch at BMO Stadium with Óscar Ustari in goal; Gonzalo Lujan, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon and Jordi Alba made up a back line of four; Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Fafa Picault led the team's attack.

A close first half presented few opportunities in attack, with Inter Miami's most dangerous chances in the opening 45 minutes coming through Messi attempts from free kick opportunities in the 17th and 37th minutes.

LAFC took the lead in the 57th minute through a goal by Nathan Ordaz, and the 1-0 scoreline then remained unchanged through the final whistle.

Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to close out the week with MLS regular season action. The Club is set to host Toronto FC at Chase Stadium this Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets for the thrilling home matchup HERE.

Scoring Summary:

LAFC - Nathan Ordaz 57'

Misconduct:

LAFC - Nathan Ordaz (Yellow Card 27')

MIA - Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card 66'). Sergio Busquets (Yellow Card 71')

Lineups / Substitutions:

Los Angeles FC - GK Hugo Lloris; D Sergi Palencia, Eddie Segura, Aaron Long, Ryan Hollingshead; M Mark Delgado, Igor Jesus, Timothy Tillman (Odin Holm 83'); F Nathan Ordaz (Marlon 90'), Cengiz Ünder (David Martinez 72'), Denis Bouanga

Unused Substitutes - GK Thomas Hasal, David Ochoa; D Maxime Chanot, Artem Smolyakov, Nikosi Tafari; M Adam Saldaña, Yaw Yeboah; F Olivier Giroud, Adrian Wibowo

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Gonzalo Lujan, Noah Allen, Maximiliano Falcon, Jordi Alba; M Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo 81'), Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia (Benjamin Cremaschi 67'); F © Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Fafa Picault (Robert Taylor 67')

Unused Substitutes - GK Drake Callender, Rocco Ríos Novo; D Tomás Avilés, Ian Fray, Marcelo Weigandt; M Julian Gressel, Santiago Morales; F Leo Afonso

Details of the Game:

Date: April 2, 2025

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: BMO Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

LAFC - 41.3%

MIA - 58.7%

Shots:

LAFC - 15

MIA - 10

Saves:

LAFC - 3

MIA - 2

Corners:

LAFC - 3

MIA - 3

Fouls:

LAFC - 11

MIA - 10

