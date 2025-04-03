Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Pumas UNAM Fight to 1-1 Draw

April 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was another feisty Concacaf night at BC Place, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC were held to a hotly-contested 1-1 draw in the first leg of their quarterfinal series against Mexican side Pumas UNAM.

The home side started the match hot, forcing Pumas goalkeeper Alex Padilla into a big save inside the opening few minutes. J.C. Ngando found Sebastian Berhalter inside the box with a cutback cross, allowing the American to fire a low shot towards goal, with Padilla just able to palm it away.

Pumas then settled into the match, momentarily keeping 'Caps at bay until Édier Ocampo drilled in a dangerous cross in the 23rd minute, just narrowly missing the outstretched boot of the onrushing Brian White.

Whitecaps FC kept the pressure up throughout the rest of the half, keeping possession in Pumas' half and creating half-chances all the way until halftime.

The second half continued the trend of the 'Caps' dominance, entrenching themselves just outside the Pumas box. Pedro Vite managed to split open the Pumas defence on a few occasions, but the Mexican side just managed to recover before Whitecaps FC could capitalize.

The 'Caps had to be patient, probing Pumas' resolve until Brian White finally got the breakthrough in the 71st minute. After a Berhalter corner into the box, a goalmouth scramble ensued, allowing White to poke in the goal from close range.

Pumas UNAM did strike back with less than five minutes to go. Former Houston Dynamo midfielder Coco Carrasquilla thumped in a corner kick at the back post to level the score.

Emmanuel Sabbi nearly got the 'Caps back into the lead after his downward header was palmed onto the post by Padilla. Daniel Ríos had his own headed chance just seconds later, going for a diving header in the box but going off target.

Despite the late chances and yet another dominant performance, Whitecaps FC had to settle for a 1-1 draw ahead of next week's visit to Mexico City.

Whitecaps FC, sitting in first place in the MLS Western Conference, are right back in league action at BC Place this coming Saturday, April 5 as they host Colorado Rapids at 6:30 p.m. PT. Festivities for the annual Vaisakhi Celebration Match presented by MNP start at 5 p.m. PT at the Fan Zone on Terry Fox Plaza. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 12,356

Referee: Keylor Herrera

Scoring Summary

71' - VAN - Brian White

87' - PUM - Adalberto Carrasquilla (Leonardo Suárez)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 51% - PUM 49%

Shots: VAN 8 - PUM 4

Shots on Goal: VAN 3 - PUM 2

Saves: VAN 1 - PUM 2

Fouls: VAN 7 - PUM 9

Offsides: VAN 0 - PUM 0

Corners: VAN 5 - PUM 2

Cautions

69' - VAN - Jayden Nelson

81' - PUM - Leonardo Suárez

90'+7 - PUM - Jorge Ruvalcaba

90'+7 - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 13.Ralph Priso (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 61'), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 85'); 45.Pedro Vite, 24.Brian White (14.Daniel Ríos 75'), 22.Ali Ahmed (7.Jayden Nelson 62')

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 19.Damir Kreilach, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 53.Mark O'Neill

Pumas UNAM

1.Alex Padilla; 6.Nathan Silva, 2.Paolo Bennevendo, 4.Lisandro Magallán (13.Pablo Monroy 46'), 22.Robert Ergas (17.Jorge Ruvalcaba 79'); 27.Piero Quispe (10.Leonardo Suárez 73'), 5.Rúben Duarte, 8.José Caicedo, 20.Santiago Trigos, 28.Adalberto Carrasquilla (15.Ulises Rivas 90'); 9.Guillermo Martínez (29.Rogelio Funes Mori 79')

Substitutes not used

35.Pablo Lara, 19.Alí Ávila, 23.Ignacio Pussetto, 42.Ángel Rico, 45.Santiago López, 51.Ángel Azuaje

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.